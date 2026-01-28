Knicks Have Really Missed This Former Guard

Coming off the franchise’s first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, the New York Knicks knew there was some work to do if they wanted to get over the hump and play in the NBA Finals.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau was relieved of his duties and replaced by Mike Brown. Some adjustments were made with the roster as well, looking to bring in upgrades for a bench unit that was nonexistent for the most part.

Some of that can be attributed to Thibodeau’s reluctance to rely on guys further down the roster. Brown has shown a willingness to tinker with lineup combinations, giving playing time to unproven commodities to see what they have to offer.

However, with just over a week until the NBA trade deadline, the second unit once again needs help. The two big free agent additions that were expected to help, Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, have backfired.

Knicks have really missed Cameron Payne this season

Both are essentially out of the rotation at this point. Yabusele has received a few spot minutes, while Clarkson was removed altogether. That is a disappointing development for the Knicks and highlights just how much they miss Cameron Payne.

When New York essentially replaced one scoring guard for another with Clarkson coming aboard, it was viewed as a positive addition. The former Sixth Man of the Year Award winner would add some scoring punch to a second unit that was inconsistent last season.

However, there was one aspect of the change that was overlooked: how it would impact Karl-Anthony Towns. Payne provided a spark with his 3-point shooting and scoring, but he made it a point to get the All-Star big man touches early and often when he was playing with the second unit.

When Towns made mention of the veteran point guard in a recent post-game interview, many people brushed off the comments. However, there is validity to what the star center was saying about his former teammate.

The numbers speak for themselves. As shared by @BenRitzholtzNBA on X via DataBallr, Towns’s numbers were better across the board when he shared the floor with Payne.

His usage rate skyrocketed, which meant more opportunities to score the ball. He took full advantage, slightly improving his true shooting percentage and increasing the number of free throws he attempted.

Payne was making a positive impact by prioritizing putting the ball in the hands of the best player on the court. Towns was terrorizing second units while Jalen Brunson was resting on the bench.

Knicks need to add playmaker for Karl-Anthony Towns

That same urgency or focus on getting the ball into Towns’s hands has not been there this season. Despite him seemingly playing just as much with the second unit as the focal point of the offense, his production has slipped.

Roster makeup is a big reason for that. Clarkson, for all the positives that he can bring to a court, is looking to score. A capable playmaker, he isn’t prioritizing setting the table for his teammates, and it likely wasn’t the role the coaching staff was asking of him.

Alas, not having a true lead ball-handler on the second unit and having another offensive-minded player to share responsibility with has negatively impacted Towns this season.

No one realized it at the time, but losing Payne was a massive blow to the team. It is why finding another playmaker to come off the bench is being prioritized by the front office, making Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans such an ideal fit for the team.

