Knicks Pursuit of Pelicans' Jose Alvarado Hits Roadblock

The New York Knicks are looking to make a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which is set for Feb. 5.

Making a blockbuster for Giannis Antetokounmpo is something many fans would like to see completed, but the odds of a deal of that magnitude being done are slim. Instead, the Knicks are likely going to seek out a smaller deal to address one of the needs on the roster.

One player who has been mentioned as a fit is Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans. In need of another ball handler and defender, the feisty New York native would certainly fit the bill in that regard.

There would be some concern about adding another undersized guard to the mix, but Alvarado brings everything to the table that the Knicks are looking for on their second unit. He is a realistic trade target because of his contract as well.

Jose Alvarado wants to stick with Pelicans

New York could get a deal done centered around Guerschon Yabusele and second-round picks. Pacome Dadiet could also be included to expand the deal since the Knicks have also shown an interest in Pelicans center Yves Missi. To land both of them, the coveted Washington Wizards' protected 2026 first-round pick would likely have to be included.

However, there is one roadblock New York has run into that is mostly out of their hands to control. According to Will Guillory and James L. Edwards of The Athletic, Alvarado prefers to remain in New Orleans.

"New York has had an eye on the feisty point guard for a while, as it could use depth in terms of ballhandling and point-of-attack defense. However, as my co-worker Will Guillory reported last week (and I, too, have heard), Alvardo prefers to stay in New Orleans," Edwards wrote. "Multiple teams will be in the running for Alvarado, so the Knicks will be bidding against others if, in fact, the Pelicans’ brass decides to move him."

People presumed the Knicks would be a team Alvarado would love to be traded to, not only because they are contenders in the Eastern Conference, but also because he grew up in the area. A Brooklyn native, he attended Christ the King High School in Middle Village.

That could certainly play a role in whether or not the Pelicans front office moves him ahead of the deadline. Trading away a player who wants to be with the franchise is always a difficult thing to do, so Alvarado may not be as readily available as originally thought.

Jose Alvarado would be great fit for Knicks if available

Should he be put on the trade block, New York would assuredly be competing against several other suitors to acquire him.

Two seasons ago, he finished in sixth place in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. He is a great point of attack defender who can set the tone on that end of the floor and address one of the team’s current weaknesses. A career 35.1% 3-point shooter, he demands respect from opponents in that regard, along with his playmaking.

Should a deal for Alvarado not materialize, head coach Mike Brown will have to turn to Tyler Kolek. He has played well in recent games in place of Miles McBride, who is missing his third straight game and counting with what the team is calling left ankle injury management.

