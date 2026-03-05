SGA Pays Knicks' Jalen Brunson Big-Time Compliment After Matchup

Even on a cold shooting night, New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson still owned Madison Square Garden. The box score said 5-of-18; the reigning MVP's sigh told a different story.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander left a 103-100 Thunder win sounding like a man who'd survived Brunson, not shut him down.

"Make his life hard. Show him multiple bodies," he said in a post game press conference. "Yeah he's relentless. He scores the basketball; he can pass, playmake; gets into the defense. You just gotta try to make his life difficult, try to make him play over top of you. A lot easier said than done"

– SGA on Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/oQYaircwLJ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 5, 2026

When an MVP talks like that, it’s not empty praise; it’s a scouting report and a warning. Brunson finished with 16 points and a season-high 15 assists, but hit only 5-of-18 from the field

What really frustrated the Knicks was the refs' decisions. Mike Brown took aim at SGA in his own post game press conference.

“He does a great job of convincing the referees, probably better than anybody in the league, that he's getting hit," Brown said.

Gilgeous-Alexander took a game-high seven free throws on his way to 26 points and eight assists, while Brunson managed just six attempts at the line but only converted four free throws.

Chandler Parsons called Brown’s comment “the nicest possible way to say he’s flopping…you know he’s gonna do it,” a sentiment plenty around the league quietly share.​

"That's the nicest possible way to say SGA is flopping." 😅



Chandler Parsons doesn't understand why coaches like the Knicks' Mike Brown don't teach their players to defend without fouling 🤨@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/z3kogWZ5fK — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 5, 2026

How Jalen Brunson, Knicks Can Beat Nuggets Next

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ schedule doesn't offer any mercy: The Knicks have their next game at Denver as the first game of a five-game road trip. In order for the Knicks to get the win there, Brunson needs to make this SGA duel a blueprint.

He needs to stay in the paint longer because he often makes those mid-range jumpers, instead of pulling himself away at the three-point line, which is very tricky and almost gets him to the shot clock, and might not land well.

To​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ grab a win in Denver, the Knicks must embrace their newly forged style of play: grind teams in the half court, win the possession battle, and trust Brunson to close.

By making Jokic uncomfortable away from the basket, defensively troubling Murray, and dominating the boards with Towns and Anunoby, the Knicks may be able to negate the altitude advantage of Ball ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Arena.

