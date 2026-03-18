Three Key Takeaways From Knicks' Dominant Win Over Pacers

The New York Knicks sent a statement to the entire Eastern Conference.

Without their captain Jalen Brunson, New York beat Indiana 136-110 in a game that was never close. Six players hit double figures, the bench was a nightmare for the Pacers, and the offense hummed at an elite level from start to finish. This was not just a win. This seemed more like a warning.

The Knicks Do Not Need Brunson For a Statement Win

Well, this seems more real now. Now, the Knicks have a 2-4 record without Jalen Brunson this season, and the narrative around their fragility without him has grown louder by the week. And this game flipped that script completely.

Josh​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hart exploded for 33 points, a career high as a Knick, and he was absolutely near perfect in his shooting. Jose Alvarado quietly led the offense and ended up with 16 points and 10 assists. OG Anunoby completely dominated, scoring 26 points on 10-of-13 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌shooting.

Josh is the fourth Knick in franchise history to score 30+ points on 90% or better shooting, joining Walt Bellamy, Willis Reed, and Bernard King. pic.twitter.com/xfqeB1eevr — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 18, 2026

New York did not miss a beat. When this team plays fast, stays aggressive and shares the ball, they are genuinely difficult to stop with or without their best player.

The Knicks Bench Is One of the Most Dangerous in the East

This bench is not just good. It is a legitimate problem for opposing coaches.

Jordan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Clarkson came off the bench to score 10 calm and collected points and knock down big shots when they were most needed.

Mitchell Robinson comes and delivers what he is best at, no matter which team is standing against him. Again in this match, he showed his expertise on the offensive rebound and scored 8 points in total.

This second unit kept Indiana buried every time the Pacers attempted a mini-run. That kind of bench consistency is what separates playoff contenders from pretenders.

The Knicks Need to Have an Honest Conversation About Mikal Bridges

Mar 9, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is something quite difficult to hear, but we should take it seriously. Bridges had just 10 points after 12 shots from his side, and he got all those points in a time when it was a blowout. That is not a performance. That is stat-padding in garbage time.​

Bridges since the All-Star break, has been scoring 10.5 points on average.

The player was the one who basically cost the franchise five first-round picks. Yet, he has left us very disappointed.

This match proved the Knicks can win convincingly without him being a factor. At some point, that truth becomes impossible to ignore.

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