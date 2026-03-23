Three Key Takeaways From Knicks Dominant Win Over Wizards

The New York Knicks showed up to MSG and put on a show. The game went exactly how we predicted. They dismantled the Washington Wizards 145–113, and it was not close from the jump. This was a complete team performance: starters, bench, everyone.

But beyond the final score, this game told a bigger story about who this Knicks team is becoming. Here are three key takeaways from the blowout win.

The Bench Is the Real Answer

People are talking about the Knicks' starting players, and that is absolutely fair.

However, this victory was primarily secured by the bench players. Mohamed Diawara scored 12 points on highly effective shooting. Mitchell Robinson showed great physicality inside, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a mere 17 minutes.

Jordan Clarkson contributed 8 points and smoothly ran the offense when the starters were off the court.

Jeremy Sochan was a real differentiator in the last quarter with 8 points. The Knicks' second unit doesn't just hold leads anymore. They extend them.

Tyler Kolek Deserves More Minutes

Let's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ dive into Tyler Kolek a bit, because what he pulled off truly merits a full breakdown.

He scored 42 points for the Westchester Knicks in the G League earlier that day. Then, he changed into his Knicks jersey at MSG and was 4-for-4 from the field, 3-for-3 from behind the arc, and ended up with 11 points in a very short span of five minutes on the court.

WHAT A DAY FOR TYLER KOLEK 😱



He scored 42 points for the Westchester Knicks earlier today and then dropped 11 more for the big club at MSG tonight! pic.twitter.com/3L6HkoJh0b — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 23, 2026

Well That is not a coincidence. It is a player who is burning up and ready for more minutes. Besides his excellent court vision, Kolek is quick, and he can also shoot well.

The Knicks are sitting on a treasure with this youngster, and it's about time they put him to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌work.

KAT Is the New Offensive Face of the Knicks

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns performed at a very high level and was unstoppable throughout the game. He scored 26 points from 9-of-13 shots and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Not only was he scoring down the low post, but he was also hitting jumpers from mid-range and had a three-pointer too. In fact, his +16 plus/minus summarizes everything. Towns is far from a mere unit of the team; he is the very power source of the offense. The Knicks become a completely different team when KAT plays like this.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the way in the Knicks win 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/4mSK3NRGPp — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 21, 2026

And here is one more thing for you to notice: It is quite clear that the Knicks have worked on their habit of slow starts from the games earlier this season. They came out so focused this time, were leading after the first quarter, and stayed in control all the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌way.

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