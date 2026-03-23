Tyler Kolek Shows Off Explosive Play In Knicks Double-Dip

Not long after dropping a career-high 42 points and 11 assists in the G-League, Tyler Kolek added a casual 11 points in five minutes for the big club while making all four of his shots, including three from long distance. The not so average 53-point day for the New York Knicks sophomore earned praise from coach Mike Brown.

"That’s an amazing feat to play in a G-League game in the afternoon and then come play in an NBA game," Brown told SNY. "That’s got to be a weird feeling, but these guys are pro athletes, and they do a great job of taking care of their body."

From Westchester to the Mecca, Kolek became the first player to post a 40+ point and 10+ assist game in the minor league clubs’ history. The 24-year old also turned garbage time into party time with the Madison Square Garden faithful cheering his name with chants of “Kolek” ringing through Manhattan.

Fans Were Loving The Kolek Experience

Kolek’s late game heater was the cherry on top of a 145-113 trouncing over the tanktastic Washington Wizards. The game marked the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th time in franchise history that a Knick completed the G-League/NBA doubleheader, per David Resnick, who is the play-by-play commentator for Westchester. Ariel Hukporti, Pacome Dadiet and Dillon Jones also appeared in both games like Kolek.

The feat was first accomplished by Cleanthony Early in 2015. Kolek doubled shifted once before on New Year’s Day last year following a 36-point barrage in the Burbs’. With Jalen Brunson on the shelf, the 34th pick of the 2024 NBA draft saw action in 12 minutes off the bench in a nightcap against Utah, scoring two points and adding four assists.

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) dribbles the ball past Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (4) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The double-duty day is rare, but not uncommon. The right conditions have to happen with both teams playing at home and at different hours. The drive has to be short and the NBA game usually has to be a blowout. Jordan Farmar of the Lakers became the first player in league history to achieve the feat back in 2007.

In four G-League assignments this season, Kolek is averaging 20.8 points and 11.3 assists while shooting 39.3% from behind the arc, highlighting his growth and how he's ready to graduate from the Westchester shuttle. The six-foot-two floor general even took home last year's G-League Showcase MVP award.

Kolek Has Shown An Increased Confidence Thanks To His Time In Westchester

The organization is committed to finding ways for Kolek to continue gaining experience and right now minutes aren't available with the big club. His role shifted following the acquisition of Jose Alvarado from the Pelicans. Veteran Jordan Clarkson has also worked his way back in the fold leaving Kolek relegated to DNP's or mop up minutes.

Prior to the trade deadline, Kolek was averaging 5.0 points and 3.1 assists in 13.7 minutes per game. He had his coming out party in Vegas during the NBA Cup championship victory over the Spurs, where the youngster chipped in 14 points, five assists and five rebounds.

While his role may be limited for now, yesterday was a reminder that Kolek possesses the skill set and moxie to be a successful player in the association for a long time.

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