Knicks Make Head-Scratching Mitchell Robinson Decision

Coming into the 2025-26 NBA regular season, the New York Knicks have had a strict plan when it came to Mitchell Robinson.

He has dealt with a ton of injuries throughout his career to his lower body. Looking to ensure that he makes it through not only the regular season healthy, but is a contributor in the postseason, the team devised a plan on when he would play well in advance.

Robinson has already played in more games this campaign, 33, than he did in either of the previous two. In 2023-24, he appeared in 31 games and last season, it was only 17. Some credit certainly needs to be given to the coaching and training staff for keeping him ready to play despite the planned rest days.

He has been incredibly impactful when on the court. His 4.9 offensive rebounds per game lead the NBA, as does his 12.3 offensive rebounds and 23.0 rebounds per 100 possessions. Robinson is a legitimate difference-maker on the court despite his limitations offensively.

Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson out vs. Raptors

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And that is why the team’s decision to hold him out for tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors is all the more head-scratching.

Robinson hasn’t played in any back-to-back sets yet this season. It is part of the team’s injury management plan to help keep him healthy, so this was likely planned well in advance.

Sitting out games has been a challenge for him at points in time; he wants to play in every game. But he knows this plan has been put in place to help him, and it has been working to this point.

Mitchell Robinson said it was "rough at first" when the Knicks implemented their restrictions on his playing time



"I want to play every game. Put my pride and ego to the side and stick with the plan and it's been working out. Why change something when it's not broken?" pic.twitter.com/FiBI4DbKAc — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 28, 2026

However, choosing to have him available in a game against the Sacramento Kings, who are now 12-36 after New York defeated them 103-87, makes little sense.

The Knicks hadn’t been playing well, but they still have more than enough to handle a lowly Kings team at home while being motivated by an embarrassing performance against them on the road less than two weeks ago.

Regardless, New York should have been prioritizing having their best players available for a game against an Atlantic Division opponent with whom they are in a virtual tie in the standings. The Raptors are also 10 games over the .500 mark at 29-19, while the Knicks are 28-18.

Knicks should have had Robinson available against Raptors

Jan 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In two games against Toronto this season, Robinson has pulled down 20 rebounds, 11 of which were on the offensive glass, to go along with four assists, one steal and one block in just under 33 minutes of action.

The Raptors are without starting center Jakob Poeltl, who is dealing with a back strain and hasn’t played since Dec. 21. His absence could have certainly played a part in how the New York navigated this back-to-back set.

However, there is only so much a team can control. Miles McBride is also sidelined for the matchup against Toronto, meaning Mike Brown will be without arguably his two best defensive players in a huge matchup on the road.

Miles McBride is also OUT and Josh Hart is questionable.



Raptors and Knicks are currently tied for the No. 3 seed. https://t.co/NZ5vnQLCIn — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 28, 2026

Having at least one of them in the lineup each night, instead of being without both against the Raptors, would have been a more ideal scenario. Instead, Brown is now going to have to dig deeper into his depth chart with two of the new eight-man rotation being sidelined.

