Pacome Dadiet Trade Could Still Be in Knicks' Cards After Draft

Reducing cost was clearly on the Knicks' mind in the draft, as they traded out of their top two picks at No. 24 and 31. However, another avenue New York could've explored during the event was dealing a player currently on its roster.

Instead, no one was sent packing over the course of the two-day event. But the Knicks' mission to cut financial spending for the 2026-27 campaign remains, and as a result, Pacôme Dadiet could end up being on the move in the coming days.

Pacome Dadiet trade makes a ton of sense for Knicks right before free agency

Dadiet is certainly an intriguing project given he's a playmaker in a forward's (6-foot-9) body. Turning only 21 years old in July, there's plenty of unearthed potential there with the upcoming third-year pro.

But the reality is, he hasn't found a way to crack the Knicks' rotation in any meaningful way over two seasons. Meanwhile, the team's seen rookie Mohamed Diawara and second-year Tyler Kolek give them more and earn some trust, even if it's just been in a few games.

The pecking order of young players is always subject to change. But the fact that Dadiet seems like a clear third fiddle to that duo, and even fourth if Ariel Hukporti is taken into account, does not paint an optimistic outlook even as he enters Year 3.

Mohamed Diawara and Pacome Dadiet today in the Westchester season opener:



Mo: 15 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 2-5 3P



Pac: 15 pts, 4 reb, 3-6 3P



🇫🇷

pic.twitter.com/mX23fWbUHU — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) November 8, 2025

Even more problematic is the fact that Dadiet's making a guaranteed $2.9 million salary this season. Though that represents just under 2% of the team's salary cap, it isn't nothing, especially for a front office trying to stay under the second apron while bringing back key internal free agents.

The fact that Dadiet seems pretty inconsequential to the team's future success makes this a more-than-palatable breakup. It's not like they'd be losing a key reserve, or giving up on someone clearly on the rise, and it'd even go toward keeping a veteran who's more important to winning the title again.

New York could use Dadiet's youth, potential, and small salary as a selling point in talks to other teams. Those three factors are what lead franchises to take low-risk, high-reward flyers every single offseason. Anyone with a spot open for a developmental piece would at least consider Dadiet, who also touts two years in a championship organization.

The Knicks' stockpiling of future second-round picks during this year's draft only makes a Dadiet trade even easier to pull off.

Knicks start 2026 draft with:

✋#24

✋#31

✋#55



Knicks end 2026 draft with:

🇩🇪G Jack Kayil #39

🎯Wing Tyler Nickel #47

🔮2029 Kings 2nd

🔮2029 Suns 2nd

🔮2030 Sixers 2nd

🔮2032 Mavs 2nd

🔮2033 Suns 2nd

🌍Overseas rights Mel Ajinca, others

🛋️Spare change pic.twitter.com/GdKFefPru8 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 25, 2026

Even if teams aren't super high on him as a player, there's no shortage of franchises that would gladly take him on in a very low salary dump if he also came along with one or two second-rounders attached to him. New York has plenty of those to spare now following its wheeling and dealing, while still owning more it can also use for another Jose Alvarado-like trade at next year's deadline.

It seems like trading someone on the bench is a real possibility for the Knicks. They've made it clear they're counting every dollar that's being spent, but keeping Mitchell Robinson, Shamet and/or Alvarado is also their best chance at repeating. So, a sacrifice will be required somewhere.

Though Miles McBride is also another trade option as he eyes a bigger extension for 2027-28, he has more immediate value to New York as well, despite his playoff struggles. Unlike McBride, Dadiet's departure wouldn't be felt in the grand scheme, and the cap savings the youngster represents are too much to pass up on when there are more important vets to bring back.