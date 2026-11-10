Predicting Final Score, Top Performers for Knicks vs. Bucks

After a pretty tough schedule to start the 2026-27 season, the Knicks have finally had a little bit of an easier stretch. They've now played the Bulls (twice), Nets, and the struggling Cavaliers all within the last five games. And they'll get to continue their lighter schedule tonight as they take on a Bucks team coming off a 20-point loss to the Celtics that dropped them to 1-9 in year one of the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

The Knicks should have an easy time with this one. They've hit their stride lately, taking advantage of the aforementioned easier opponents. Many would argue that New York hasn't played up to its full potential yet. While Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns put together a dominant week to remind everyone they are the cream of the crop, the wing duo of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have yet to take off with their shooting. If and when they do, they'll take a big step back to being the team that they were last postseason.

For the time being, though, they'll be tasked with taking care of business against a clearly lesser team. But as we've seen in the past, these Knicks are prone to doing the unexpected for better or for worse. This is a team that has played down to competition plenty of times in the past few years. If they've truly turned the corner, as many believe, it'd behoove them to take care of business, especially with a game again tomorrow night.

Here's a look at who I predict will lead the Knicks to what could be their fourth straight win and sixth win in seven games.

Top scorer for Knicks: Jalen Brunson

This is a pretty cold take, but it's the smart take for a reason. Brunson not only leads the team in points and shots per game, but he's historically played very well against the Bucks. Since the 2023 season, which was the Bucks' first season after parting ways with Jrue Holiday, Brunson is averaging an absurd 34.5 PPG and 5.7 APG in 10 games against Milwaukee. And as if things weren't already bad enough for the Bucks, Brunson has caught fire lately after a slow start.

With the Bucks entering the night ranked 27th in defensive rating and not having anybody capable of stopping Brunson, it's hard to see anybody slowing down the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Top assister: Tyler Kolek

If the Knicks play up to their standards, this one could get ugly early. If that happens, Kolek could play some extended minutes. The third-year man is currently averaging 14.9 assists per 36 minutes. It's unlikely he plays that much or racks up that many assists. But with the Knicks having a rematch with the Cavaliers tomorrow night, Kolek could have a golden opportunity to have himself a nice game and continue to solidify his current role as the backup point guard.

Top rebounder: Karl-Anthony Towns

The Bucks rank sixth in rebounds per game, thanks largely to their team rebounding. Kel'el Ware, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are all solid rebounders. But the Bucks don't have a single player who can consistently match Towns' size and physicality.

The big man has been a problem for pretty much every opponent, and he's been a relentless force in the paint. Drummond could give Towns a run for his money if this game ends up as a blowout, but I expect Towns to get right to work from the moment the game tips off.

Final score prediction: Knicks 120, Bucks 95

The Knicks are better in almost every facet of the game, even if they haven't reached their full potential. New York is at times prone to letting their guard down and starting games slowly. But the Knicks have too much talent. Regardless of when they decide to turn it on, they should win this one comfortably when it's all set and done.

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