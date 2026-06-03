Ranking the 10 Knicks Who Are Most Important to Winning NBA Finals

The Knicks have made it to the NBA Finals thanks to a well-rounded roster. Not only does this team have one of the best starting fives in the entire league, but the front office's determination to bring in as many veteran depth pieces as possible has proved huge, too.

Looking at this array of different talent, who stands out as the most important to the goal of winning the title?

1. Jalen Brunson

In the postseason, you need your best player to show up. Jalen Brunson happens to be the Knicks' best player, but also their most reliable and clutch, as well as serving as a captain and leader. But those hyperboles aren't the only reasons he's ranked first.

As many have mentioned, the Spurs play drop coverage. This pushes Victor Wembanyama down into the paint, allowing him to deter easy baskets and daring opponents to shoot pull-up jump shots. That's where the Thunder struggled mightily. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can do so in the midrange, but isn't as good of a pull-up shooter beyond the arc, and the team overall lacked guys outside of the MVP who could do so.

Brunson, on the other hand, doesn't have that issue. While he has struggled from three to a degree this postseason, he is historically a capable three-point shooter off the dribble. If he can be effective in doing so off of screens, it could draw Wembanyama out of the paint, and drastically change the Spurs' defensively philosophies. Were that to happen, it would not only open up a lot for Brunson himself, but Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart should all have a much easier time scoring in the paint.

As the most important player, it's important for Brunson to do it all. He has to hold his own defensively as the Spurs will likely target him like others have. And whether it's from three, midrange, in the paint, as a playmaker, or in the clutch, Brunson has to be at his very best if the Knicks want to win it all.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns

As we've seen this postseason, Towns' impact on this team is undeniable. When he stays out of foul trouble, is locked in defensively, and operates as the offensive hub we've always known he can be, the Knicks look nearly unbeatable.

He'll have the tough task of starting off on Wembanyama defensively. That'll force him to stay disciplined, box out, and make sure he hedges when the Spurs' athletic guards drive, while also making sure he contests Wemby when he pops out to shoot. On the other end of the court, the Spurs, knowing Towns' importance, will throw different looks at him, with Devin Vassell getting the cross-match assignment, and Wembanyama likely getting time on him as well.

If Towns can use his physicality, stretch the floor, and play smart basketball, he could be in line for a huge series, both statistically and impact-wise. Like Brunson, the Knicks need him to be elite once again.

3. OG Anunoby

Given Anunoby's defensive versatility, shooting, improved rebounding and driving game, there's a path for him to be the fourth-best player in this entire series when it's all said and done. But a lot of it depends on if he can continue to do what he's done this entire playoff run.

With how much defensive attention the Spurs will throw at Brunson, Anunoby being efficient from three, and aggressive attacking closeouts, becomes imperative. None of the Spurs' defenders may be physical enough to stop Anunoby once he gets a full head of steam, and his transition finishing should be a nice weapon against a young Spurs team that has been turnover prone at times.

He's also the Knicks' not-so-secret answer to slowing down Wembanyama. What he doesn't have in raw height, he makes up for with wingspan, strength and defensive IQ. There will likely be some pivotal points in the game where the Knicks ask him to matchup against the Spurs star center. As he has been for his entire Knicks tenure, he is the key that unlocks so much of what the Knicks do.

4. Josh Hart

Mikal Bridges is the better player, and has had a better postseason run. But with how the Spurs will ghost Hart, how he plays on the offensive end could make or break the entire series. Thankfully, Mike Brown has shown that he isn't afraid to bench Hart when absolutely necessary. But the Knicks still need productive minutes out of the wing.

If he can shoot the ball well enough from three, he could make the Spurs second-guess their defensive strategy. And even if he isn't making multiple threes a game, he'll need to continue being an aggressive screener and cutter to help facilitate good looks. If he can be utilized in the way he was in Games 3 and 4 against the Cavaliers, where the Knicks offense generated high quality looks, then their chances of winning it all increases significantly.

5. Mitchell Robinson

Robinson is the first non-starter on this list, and has an argument to be over Hart. His inconsistency during the postseason has been well-documented, as has his mysterious pinky injury.

But the eye test and stats show that the Knicks have faired relatively well against Wembanyama when Robinson is on the court. There is no stopping the Spurs center, but New York can get much closer to doing so if Robinson is healthy and locked in on just basketball.

Additionally, his work on the offensive glass could be pivotal. The Knicks have long relied on Robinson to get them second, and sometimes even third or fourth, chances at a basket. That could be a difference-maker against the Spurs, who struggled to keep the Thunder off the offensive glass in Game 7.

6. Mikal Bridges

Placing Bridges feels both wrong, and appropriate at the right time. It feels wrong because he's been so important for the Knicks, and they do not win 11 straight games in dominant fashion without him playing the way he has. That being said, it also feels appropriate in a strange way because Bridges has gone under-appreciated for much of his Knicks tenure, and because I trust Bridges to continue his play.

Even if his otherworldly field goal percentage sees a reasonable regression, I believe he'll still be a key cog in the offense with his midrange accuracy and transition offense. Meanwhile, his defense on whoever they put him on should remain stout. There may be less riding on him than some of the other guys, but that's partly due to matchups. Bridges remains an integral part of what the Knicks want to do, and I expect him to come through.

7. Landry Shamet

The one singular skillset that could help pick apart the Spurs elite defense is shooting. It spreads their lengthy threats out; Wembanyama has to think twice about parking in the paint, which opens things up for the others.

The Knicks have a better array of shooters than the Thunder do, and Shamet is a large part of that. He likely won't shoot 11-12 from three like he did last series against the Cavaliers, but if he can be even remotely close to that, the Knicks offense becomes that much more deadly.

For as much attention Shamet's shooting has gotten though, maybe the most impressive part about his postseason success has been the defensive strides he's taken. His work against a very talented Donovan Mitchell cannot go unnoticed. He'll have to continue being great on that end of the floor against a talented backcourt.

8. Deuce McBride

Outside of the Knicks' Game 4 anhialation of the 76ers, McBride hasn't really had the explosive outbursts that Shamet has had. You could even argue that outside of that game, his performances have felt somewhat disappointing. He's had a few off nights from beyond the arc, and his ball handling was exposed earlier in the postseason when he was asked to be one of the main initiators against the Hawks.

But the stats to tell a different story. McBride, even when he isn't hitting shots, is still such a positive influence when on the court. His net rating is second to only Jose Alvarado, and it's because he continues to play elite defense while also stretching the floor as simply a threat from deep.

That often leads to the team not giving up a lot of points when he plays, and the team having an easier time scoring when he is on the floor. He may not be as important as some of the other guys, but don't let his ranking fool you. McBride, who is just as capable of exploding for a big shooting game as anyone else on this list, will likely be pivotal in slowing down some of the young guards on the Spurs.

9. Jose Alvarado

Alvarado continues to play limited minutes. But he also continues to make the most out of them. He doesn't complain when he doesn't play a lot, but he does stay ready. The reserve guard is likely to keep that up.

He'll have a hard time finding playing time in the Finals, but I fully expect him to provide a lot of energy, press full-court, and push the pace when called upon. And I also fully expect the New York native to have at least one big moment for his hometown team in the Finals.

10. Jordan Clarkson

I don't think Clarkson plays much because the matchups out there just don't bode well for him in this series. Wembanyama's length likely nullifies his floater game, and his lack of outside shooting could really hurt his teammates from getting quality looks.

While his defense has improved tremendously throughout the course of the season, I just don't think he matches up great with anyone on that end either. That being said, he's had his share of game-changing stretches, and like Alvarado, I just have a feeling he'll have a big moment at some point this series.