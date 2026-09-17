The Six NBA Players Anthony Edwards Jokingly Called Out in New Adidas Commercial

Anthony Edwards is one of one. So is the marketing campaign behind his latest sneaker release, the Cold Blooded Anthony Edwards 3.

In a video posted to social media by Adidas, Edwards played the part of a late night talk show host on a program dubbed Minnatlantasota, a reference to his current residence (Minnesota) and his hometown (Atlanta).

Edwards described his new “talk show” in the ad as “we having fun, we making jokes and we winning it all.”

While advertising his new shoe, Edwards dropped some pretty funny one-liners about a few of his NBA peers—without actually saying anyone’s name. But all ball-knowers get the jokes. Here is every player Edwards referenced in the two-minute video:

1. LeBron James

Edwards began his new “talk show” by taking aim at James, who opted to sign with the 76ers this offseason over the Cavs, Heat and yes, Timberwolves.

“Speaking of old school, did you see where big dog ended up? He was going to join me in Minnesota, but I guess his knees couldn’t handle the cold weather,” Edwards said. “It’s cool though. We know why he made that decision. Philly’s got some of the best barbers in the world.”

Welcome to Minnatlantasota. The Cold Blooded Anthony Edwards 3 drops tomorrow.



Believe That. pic.twitter.com/dBntrumfSa — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) September 17, 2026

According to The Athletic, while making his free-agency decision, James asked Edwards what would happen if he signed with a team other than the Wolves. Edwards replied that it would be O.K., because that just meant he “could tear off James’s head on the court” when Minnesota and his new team meet this season.

Edwards forgot to mention that he’d also roast James’s hair line in an Adidas ad.

2. Jaylen Brown

Right after Edwards made fun of James’s hair, he fired a shot at the King’s new teammate in Philly—Brown, who was traded to the 76ers in July.

“Between [LeBron] and ol’ boy from Boston [Brown], they gonna have a whole lot of enhancements going on in the locker room,” Edwards said. “I’m just playing, y’all.”

If you don’t recall, Brown went viral a couple of times last season for accidentally wiping his painted-on hairline on an opponent’s jersey. One of those victims was Wizards forward Kyshawn George, who was in disbelief seeing a dark smudge on his undershirt after a Brown drive.

“AI is getting outta hand,” Brown jokingly posted on social media after that game.

3. LaMelo Ball

One of the most intriguing new duos to watch this season will be Edwards and Ball, who the Wolves acquired in a trade with the Hornets in July. Just because he’s a teammate now doesn’t mean Ball is safe from getting teased by Edwards, though.

“I’m excited about my new road dog,” Edwards said of Ball. “They brought my twin to the Twin Cities. We’ve been working out together and doing lots of things. But one thing we ain’t doing if we’re together is carpooling if he driving. I ain’t riding with him, y’all.”

Ball infamously has been involved in several car crashes over the years, including one last February in Charlotte during the All-Star break.

4. Karl-Anthony Towns

Edwards couldn’t help himself but give a shoutout to his former teammate and good pal Towns, who helped the Knicks win their first championship in 53 years back in June.

“Shoutout to my boy for winning the chip though,” Edwards said. “I ain’t gon’ lie. I’ma be there soon, y’all, just wait on it.”

5. Jalen Brunson

Speaking of the Knicks, Edwards took a tongue-in-cheek shot at the NBA Finals MVP. While talking about how great his new shoes are, Edwards said, “If you on the court against me, anybody could get it. Even your daddy. I don’t care if he your assistant coach.”

Brunson’s father, Rick Brunson, has been an assistant coach on the Knicks’ staff since 2022.

6. Mystery rival player

“When I lace these up, it’s over for all y’all. Especially you-know-who.”

Edwards said that, and then stared down the camera. It’s not exactly clear who Edwards was referring to, but there’s a few good contenders. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be the answer here as the two stars have had their fair share of heated exchanges on the floor over the years. It could also be Nikola Jokić, whose Nuggets have met the Wolves in the playoffs three of the last four years. Another candidate is Victor Wembanyama, whose Spurs eliminated the Timberwolves in a highly competitive second-round series that had a heavy dose of trash talk.

PODCAST 🎧: Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.