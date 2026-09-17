Knicks' Tyler Nickel Contract Plans Are Finally Coming Into Focus

The Knicks have made a slew of signings this week, inking veterans for a training camp tryout and young players for their NBA G League affiliate. But despite the team's activity picking up, there's still silence on the Tyler Nickel contract front.

Time is running out for Leon Rose to decide on what to do with his promising first-year marksman, especially with preseason play less than three weeks away now. Luckily, New York's recent moves could hold valuable insight into what it might have planned with Nickel.

How Tyler Nickel fits in with Knicks after their veteran signings

The first takeaway on Nickel in the aftermath of the signings is that it doesn't appear that he'll be getting a standard contract from the Knicks to join the main roster.

That was definitely an option, despite him being a late second-round pick, given the promise he showed in Summer League, which could be worth locking him down now on a long-term pact in hopes of him being a steal who quickly outproduces his wage for years to come.

This route would've been complicated since the team also desperately needs a third big and can only afford one roster spot while staying under the second apron. But a trade could've been pursued to free up room for both Nickel and a center.

Instead, Rose clearly has an interest in a veteran wing joining the main roster, rather than hoping Nickel can help right away. New York's additions of Bruce Brown and John Konchar as camp tryouts send a strong message that it's seriously considering another proven talent to come on board to provide extra dependable depth during a repeat title bid. Nickel does not fit that bill, even if his Summer League was something to be excited about as a rookie unknown.

Of course, Brown or Konchar might not ultimately show what the Knicks want to see during camp, which could open up the door again for Nickel to possibly join the main roster. Yet, committing quickly to Nickel would also limit the team's flexibility in case another intriguing veteran becomes available later in the coming weeks or months.

As a result, the chances of Nickel becoming a two-way signing for New York look quite high as the dust settles following the new arrivals. This would give the Knicks the best of both worlds, as Nickel would be part of their season, could play in up to 50 NBA games and he'd receive consistent development throughout the organization—all while not taking up a spot on the main roster.

A two-way contract for Nickel further serves the mission to maintain maneuverability, as he could still be converted to a standard contract later on this season if the team isn't wowed by the vets available or simply thinks he'd give them more than the remaining options can. That'd also buy time for Rose to scour the market over the first few months of the campaign and see what wings could be traded or cut if he keeps a main roster spot open.

New York could go even one rung further down the ladder with Nickel and simply sign him to a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal, as SNY's Ian Begley points out. This is what the team did with Mohamed Diawara last preseason, forcing the rookie to truly impress them before committing to anything.

If the Knicks have any lingering questions about Nickel, or simply want to maximize their potential options, they could pursue this route. This could act as one more test for a player who was a late second-rounder and still has some proving to do at the pro level. New York could then convert Nickel from an E10 into a two-way deal before the season, but it could also pursue other players if Nickel doesn't feel worthy of one of the three open two-way slots.

All of this uncertainty can't be easy for Nickel, who's caught in the middle of the second apron's impact on teams and the Knicks trying to defend a title while staying under a spending limit. That said, he's landed in an incredibly strong environment that could greatly benefit his career and has upside if he's given a chance, so it's worth whatever flux has come since his initial drafting.

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