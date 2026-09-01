Setting Realistic Expectations for the Knicks' Bench in 2026-27

Last year, the Knicks' bench felt like an enigma at times. They didn't roster bonafide Sixth Man of the Year candidates like Payton Pritchard, Naz Reid, or Ty Jerome. The unit as a whole was 28th in the league in point per game and 29th in minutes per game.

And the early season play of Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, two players who were expected to be major contributors, left a lot to be desired. But even with their inconsistent play, the Knicks finished off the season with the third-highest bench net rating in the league.

The good news for the bench unit this season is that they bring back five of the six players that led them in reserve minutes. But what, exactly, should fans expect from this group after a championship effort and a few major departures?

Taking stock of the Knicks' bench after a few changes

The one lingering concern to end August, remains the third string center spot. Last season, the Knicks carried four centers, largely due to the unreliable health of Robinson. Along with the formerly longest tenured Knicks and starting center, Karl-Anthony Towns, they had Hukporti, and Trey Jemison III.

It's widely believed that the Knicks will eventually fill out the roster with at least one more center, but as of now, the center rotation remains incredibly thin. An injury to either Towns or newcomer Andre Drummond could leave the team frighteningly vulnerable.

Assuming that's no longer the case come opening day, though, the bench unit is exactly what this team needs once again.

Alvarado is the pass-first point guard the team lacked at the beginning of last season. Now with a full training camp for him to continue improving his on-court and off-court chemistry with the team, it's safe to assume an even stronger campaign from him, and the players that benefit from his presence.

McBride and Shamet will continue to be two perimeter Swiss Army Knives that can play alongside pretty much anybody given their shooting, defense, and connective tendencies. We can expect them to be the most logical replacement starter were an injury to occur.

Knicks need a healthy Landry Shamet off of the bench. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the scariest part about them is that neither played more than 51 games last season. Assuming that at least one, if not the both, of them will miss some time is the safe bet.

Thankfully, the Knicks bringing back Jordan Clarkson helps. The veteran, especially if he can maintain his new game centered around rebounding and ball pressure, should give the Knicks a nice third bench wing. That kind of depth during the regular season cannot be understated.

Then there's Drummond, who'll have the tough task of replacing the fan favorite in Robinson. Drummond's inexplicably bad finishing numbers around the rim will frustrate fans at times. But his elite rebounding, not amazing but serviceable defense, and solid screening should be just fine during the regular season.

He'll have his ups and downs, and his ceiling is sure to be noticeably lower than Robinson. Yet with how good and deep the Knicks are around him, I wouldn't expect Drummond's play to lose them many games.

Why the Knicks' bench has scary-good potential

At the end of the day, though, the ceiling of the bench unit ultimately comes down to Diawara. If his rookie performance is real, then this unit has the potential to go from good to elite. Even without Robinson, an improved version of Diawara and his defense, shooting, and playmaking could truly make this one of the most productive benches in the league.

New York would then have four plus defenders in the second unit. And if Drummond is your worst bench defender, it's hard to complain too much. Plus, if Alvarado can shoot better than he did to close out the season, the unit could also have four good to great three-point shooters.

That's a lot of ifs. But were they to take place, it could help Mike Brown bring down the starters' minutes even more, preserving them for a repeat run.

Diawara could unlock a whole new level for the Knicks' bench. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Diawara's shot falters and his Summer League struggles carry into the regular season, then their bench looks noticeably worse. The spacing isn't nearly as elite, they'd miss out on some playmaking. And they'd have to rely on their defense even more.

All in all though, it's safe to expect a good bench unit that has the potential of being one of the very best in the league.

They may not be explosive. And it may not always look pretty given their lack of a true advantage creator. There will be nights where Robinson's game changing performances are missed. It's also very likely that as a whole, the second unit will take a slight step back without him.

Yet, they have toughness, shooting, defense, rebounding, and the experience of winning a championship. Plus, in case of emergency, they still have Tyler Kolek and Clarkson, who've both had some very big games for them.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.