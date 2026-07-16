Why Knicks Fans Shouldn't Worry About Mohamed Diawara's Summer League Struggles

Mohamed Diawara figures to be an important part of the Knicks' plans moving forward. New York re-signing the 21 year-old to a four-year, $11.2 million contract is proof that they think highly of him and believe not only in the player he is now, but the player he can become.

So when the second-year man struggled in his only two Summer League games, fans naturally voiced their concerns.

Some of it is justified. In two games, Diawara has been atrocious. He has averaged 3.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, and 1.0 apg while shooting just 7.1% from the field and 10% from three. That's about as bad as anyone, let alone a second-year player fighting for a rotation spot on a contending team, could look in a Summer League game.

Fans had few reasons to watch the Knicks' Summer League team, but Diawara was one of them. And instead of seeing the player that surprised many with flashes, they saw a lot of misses, hesitancy, and timidness. But it is way too early for fans to be concerned about Diawara's game overall.

Looking on the bright side for Knicks despite Mohamed Diawara's rough Summer League

Regardless of how ugly those two games were, they were just two meaningless 3xhbitions. That's not a lot of data or footage to judge a player on.

They are also hectic structureless games in which the setting isn't suited for 3-and-D connective players like Diawara. Plus, Diawara was forced to initiate the offense for significant portions of his time on the floor.

These mid-summer games are often used as a proving ground for a lot of unproven players and rookies seeing their first professional action. But it can also be a place where developing players are asked to do more than they are comfortable doing. The latter was the case for Diawara.

A positive showing as the primary ball-handler, along with a better shooting percentage, certainly would've excited fans. But at no point in this upcoming season will Diawara be asked to be a primary ball handler.

In the rare case he has to become an emergency starter, he'll be very low on the pecking order. And even in the second unit, he'll mostly be sharing the floor with Jose Alvarado, who is excellent at running the offense.

What made Diawara so good during his limited run in the rotation was his ability to be a play finisher with connective tendencies. He was not starting possessions bringing the ball up and navigating pick-and-rolls or being tasked with setting up the offense.

He did though, knock down open shots (which he admittedly hasn't done in Summer League), made the right passes, attacked close outs, and finished in transition.

The work Diawara has ahead of him to make inroads with Knicks

These games have shown that he still has plenty of work to do before becoming the Pascal Siakam-esque versatile point forward that some think he has the potential of becoming. Yet, that was always going to be the case.

All Diawara needs to do to earn playing time, and stay on the court, is continue doing what he did last season. Defend hard, play smart, make the correct passes, and shoot the ball well enough.

Again, that last part is of note, because he shot so poorly in Vegas. But given the small two-game sample size, and the fact that he was operating in a completely new role, I'm choosing not to read much into it. The larger sample size from all of last season means more to me than two Summer League games where he's doing something he hasn't done much of.

Fans can be disappointed. But they shouldn't undervalue or sell their Diawara stock. There are plenty of respected NBA analysts who have spoken highly of Diawara and Knicks fans have plenty of evidence of just how good of complimentary piece he can be in an NBA setting.

It's true Diawara isn't where the team or the fans ultimately want him to be at, and that's ok. That's the beauty of it.

He's a 21 year-old on a four-year contract in which only the first two seasons are guaranteed. And he's playing on a team with an abundance of good players who will lessen his responsibilities, allowing him to and the team to be patient with his development.

This was just the first of what will likely be many tests after his extension. He didn't pass this one, but think of it as some much-needed growing pains in a low-leverage situation.