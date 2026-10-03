Target on Knicks' Back Has Already Been Made Clear by Other Teams

NBA Media Day this week not only provided insight on what the Knicks are hoping to do this upcoming season, but what others contenders are focused on as well. And there's one clear message that came from league-wide threats: Take New York down.

This was evident from Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who admitted to the Finals loss "haunting" him but also not hiding from that series when talking with reporters on Monday. He also said "I couldn't imagine a better motivation" for this upcoming season than the defeat he suffered at the hands of the Knicks.

Victor Wembanyama on losing to the Knicks in the Finals:



"I couldn't imagine a better motivation" pic.twitter.com/0Fn6bbjfA3 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) September 29, 2026

Then there was Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of several high-profile players to switch teams this offseason in hopes of bettering their championship chances, plainly stating the best team in the league is still New York—but expressing some confidence his Heat can take the defending champs down.

"Right now, the best team in the NBA is the New York Knicks. ... If we do our job, we'll see." -- Giannis. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 28, 2026

Ex-Knick RJ Barrett expressed love for his former organization on the heels of capturing the title this past June. However, with Kawhi Leonard in the fold again and boosting the Raptors' championship chances, Barrett notes that New York's win has "definitely motivated [me] to get the job done over here.”

RJ Barrett on his former team New York Knicks winning the championship and if he got any motivation after seeing them win:



“I still have a lot of friends over there. I was happy for them.”



“I got drafted there. The team was horrible. I been to the playoffs twice over there.… https://t.co/p49XLVI9vc pic.twitter.com/oSpJeyffNG — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) September 28, 2026

And last but certainly not least, LeBron James indirectly indicated he's gunning for the Knicks by saying, "I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round, I know that."

LeBron "I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round, I know that" — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 28, 2026

Knicks must take note of the warning sent to them by other teams

These are multiple important players, either directly or subtly, bringing up New York as either a threat or fuel to use for the year ahead. That's not something the Knicks' players, coaches or front office should take lightly as they prep for a championship defense.

These comments make it clear that every franchise in the league is gearing up to give New York a test every single night. They all see the Knicks, who've returned nearly everyone from the title-winning roster, as a proving ground for their own title hopes.

This means players will take these matchups seriously, their coaches will put a ton of effort into those game plans, and the opposing front offices are going to do everything they can to add the pieces that make them feel like they stack up with Leon Rose's collection of talent.

As a result, New York can't expect any help throughout the season. Rose has already been met with resistance on the trade front that likely speaks to trying to hurt the Knicks' repeat chances. But things on the court won't be easy, either, if every squad aims to bring a playoff-like intensity each night.

The result of this is just added pressure for Rose, Mike Brown and all of New York's contributors. Rose has to get creative to plug any roster holes that persist or pop up during the year. Brown needs to be even better than he was during the Finals. The players have to be willing to accept the challenge of getting other teams' best every game and rise above it.

Luckily, Brown already looks more than capable of handling this gargantuan task, and his previous repeat experience with the Warriors as an assistant will surely help.

The early signs from players are very encouraging as well, with there being a clear hunger to win another title and not getting too caught up in last campaign's success. Rose keeps pushing available levers on the center front as well to round out the depth there.

The major familiarity New York has could be a breeding ground for stagnation and even a step back after last season. But leadership is already sending good signals, and the new challenge of trying to defend as champions could unlock even more from this already elite group.

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