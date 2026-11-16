3 Things We Learned About the Knicks After Their 13th Game

Fueled by a late comeback, the Knicks defeated the Raptors Sunday in overtime, 112-108. It was a familiar sight for anyone who remembers last year’s playoff run, but there were also ways in which this team is already carving out its own identity.

Here at three things we learned from this one.

1) The best offense is a great defense

With a little under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Knicks trailed by 13. That they came back to win will sound similar to last spring’s storming comebacks. But this season is not last season, nor is this team the one that won it all.

Last year the Knicks scored 116.5 points per game. This year that’s down to 110 ppg. Even in a game that went to overtime, New York’s offense was subpar by their standards. Four Knicks scored 20-plus points; the other eight combined for 12. That’s why it was imperative and encouraging to see the defense step up.

As the game tightened, so did the Knicks' resolve. Over the last 20 minutes of regulation and overtime, the Raptors scored just 20 points. Whether it was OG Anunoby defending the rim, Landry Shamet navigating one screen after another or Mikal Bridges doing a little bit of everything on that end in his best game all year (except scoring), when push came to shove, the Knicks had enough in the tank to push harder.

The Knicks closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run that was fueled by their defense. They never really got their scoring on track all night, but they didn’t have to. Scottie Barnes returned for Toronto after missing four games and poured in 31, but needed 27 shots to do it and only went to the line three times, missing all three.

The Raptors are going to be a nightmare for whoever they meet in the playoffs. Their defensive ceiling looks to be significantly higher than that of a lot of teams. On Sunday, the Knicks showed them what championship defense looks like.

2) KAT for MVP?

Towns has never won MVP. Never been in the conversation. Never gotten a single vote.

Is this the year that changes?

I’m not suggesting he should win. Not when Luka Doncic is scoring at a historic rate for a team that’s 12-2, Victor Wembanyama has the Spurs on a 12-game winning streak and two-time defending MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doing more than ever, keeping an injury-ravaged Thunder team more than afloat. Can't give it to Towns with his team at a middling 7-6.

But on Sunday, Towns did something he’s done a few times this young season. Two minutes into the second quarter, he picked up his second foul and went to the bench. The Raptors immediately went on a run that saw them go up double digits. Head coach Mike Brown brought KAT back in less than three minutes after he pulled him. Another quick foul would put the Knicks behind the eight ball all night.

Instead, Towns committed just two more fouls the rest of the way. 43 minutes, 28 points and 17 rebounds later, his importance to this team was again evident to everyone except the man who signs the checks. Towns is scoring more than he did last year, making 54% of his shots and 40% of his 3s, assisting more and leading the league in rebounds, to go along with mostly excellent defense.

We don’t know how injuries will impact awards eligibility. We don’t know which stars will be struck down by cruel fate between now and then. If the early season is anything to go by, we know it'll be several.

Couple that with Towns’ continued dominance, and the question shifts from “Will he finally get some MVP votes this time?” to “How high might he finish?”

3) Backup PG competition is over

It has been. Maybe only now has it become apparent.

After Jose Alvarado signed a three-year deal last summer and amid all the offseason chatter about Tyler Kolek’s likelihood of being traded, you might have watched his first few games this season thinking the Knicks were playing him to audition him, determined to ship him out to a team in need of a point guard.

Either they’ve decided on an extended audition, or Kolek has won the job. And nobody gets a month to audition.

Seven dimes in 16 minutes for Kolek, who now has 53 against just six turnovers. Towns alone had four turnovers. But it isn’t just the numbers that have earned Kolek his promotion. It’s everything. The way he carries himself. The way that confidence translates into greater physicality and aggression. The Raptors targeted him eight times on defense. They came up short six.

When this season ends, Alvarado is on the books for $10 million over two more years. Kolek has a team option next year for $2.8 million. Alvarado’s time will come; we know Mike Brown likes to keep his reserves primed and ready. But after all the talk about the likelihood of trading Kolek, Mo Diawara or Pacome Dadiet, could the Knicks have a new roster regular in Kolek?

And if so, with all the difficult personnel decisions facing Leon Rose in the next couple of years, might Alvarado become a more likely trade candidate—this winter or next summer?

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