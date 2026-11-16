3 Good, 4 Bad Box Score Surprises in Knicks' Overtime Win vs. Raptors

The Knicks were a few plays away from dropping their third straight game and falling back under .500.



Thanks to Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Landry Shamet's big offensive night, though, New York secured a tough road win and improved to 7-6. The game left many fans happy, as there was a lot to be optimistic about, but also a couple of things to be concerned about. What were they?

Good: Knicks come back from 12-point fourth quarter deficit

That's how much the Knicks trailed by in the fourth quarter. With the pressure of potentially losing their third straight game and doing so against a Raptors team that was without their best player, Kawhi Leonard, the Knicks had two choices. They could continue to underperform in the clutch and succumb to said pressure, or they could do what they did best last postseason- find a way to win the game regardless of what it took. On Sunday night, they chose the latter.

The aforementioned trio of Brunson, Towns, and Shamet consistently hit big shots while Mikal Bridges provided incredible defense, helping the Knicks outscore the Raptors 45-34 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Knicks are just 2-6 in what NBA.com considers clutch games and may not have fully gotten rid of the recently bestowed "unclutch" label. But last night's win was a big step toward the defending champions regaining some of their swagger and confidence in these kinds of games.

Good: Mikal Bridges records a +15

While we're still talking about Bridges, let's shed some more light on the much-maligned wing. Bridges ended the night with just five points on five shots in 32 minutes, which is still unacceptable. But his defense, especially in the second half, was a huge reason the Knicks forced overtime and eventually won.

The veteran wing ended the night as a game-leading +15, largely due to his ability to do everything besides put the ball in the basket. He had two steals, one block, five defensive rebounds, two offensive rebounds, and three assists. It's far from a perfect game, and he's still leaving a lot to be desired offensively. But this was an overall winning performance from Bridges-one the Knicks would not have won without.

Good: Landry Shamet drops 23 off the bench

Shamet was one of the many unsung heroes of last season's championship run. As a veteran wing who spent much of his career bouncing around teams, Shamet returned not once but twice from shoulder injuries and turned into the three-and-D energy plug so many teams had hoped he'd become.



But when the 29-year-old re-signed with the Knicks this summer, fans' excitement also came with some questions surrounding whether Shamet could repeat the season he just had. It's only been 13 games, but so far, he's not only repeated his last season's performance, but improved upon it.

He's playing 2.8 more minutes per game, averaging a point more per game, and shooting 3.2% higher from the field, 2.8% higher from three, and 5.4% higher from the free-throw line. After his much-needed 23-point performance on Sunday, he now has two 20+ point games this season, which equals his total from all of last season.

Bad: Knicks allow Raptors to score 17 transition points

The Raptors struggled to score in the half-court for much of the night but often found success when pushing the pace. Toronto scored 17 points in transition to the Knicks' nine, and it was a big reason they stuck with the Knicks and also took a double-digit lead.

The Knicks did show flashes of being a tad slow in their two games against the 76ers, but overall, they've done a nice job limiting fast-break points this season, even if it doesn't always feel like it. Much of the Raptors' ability to get out in transition came off bad offensive processes from the Knicks, and not just bad passes or individual mistakes. The good news, though, is that it's a rather fixable issue.

Bad: -16 points in the paint deficit

The Knicks' paint struggles continued on Monday night against the Raptors. After being outscored 50-to-30 in the paint against the Pacers on Friday, the Knicks were once again outscored down low 52-to-36.

New York is now second-to-last in paint points per game at just 38.6 PPG, which is significantly lower than the 48.3 PPG last season. This is an area where the Knicks could see some positive regression, even without Mitchell Robinson. But it's a concerning trend.

Bad: -3 rebounding deficit

Despite being ranked top six in offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, and total rebounds per game, this marks the second straight game the Knicks were outrebounded.



While the two teams were even in defensive rebounds, the Raptors finished the night with three more offensive rebounds. Towns remains an absolutely dominant force on the boards, but he needs help. Josh Hart has been underwhelming since returning from injury and playing fewer minutes. And Andre Drummond's play has been inconsistent as well. For much of this decade, dominating the boards has remained an integral part of the Knicks' success, and they'll need to get back to doing so if they want to get their season back on track.

Bad: Josh Hart had 0 back-to-back games with no points before Sunday

That is the number of times Hart has gone scoreless in back-to-back games before Sunday's contest against Toronto. He is now 0-9 from the field and 0-4 from three in his last games. The guard, who admitted recently that he is not in a good headspace, looks lost and hesitant when on the floor right now.

New York was saved by Shamet's big game last night. But if Hart is going to remain in the starting lineup (should he, is a different conversation), he's going to need to be better. Much better.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.