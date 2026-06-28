Tyler Kolek's Knicks Outlook a Bit Less Bright With Alvarado's Return

The Knicks' bench is the one area of the roster in major flux ahead of free agency. However, the team solved one headache on Friday, as they reportedly agreed to a three-year extension with backup point guard Jose Alvarado.

The energetic reserve's return is worth celebrating over considering his impact on the playoffs and especially the Finals. But it also has negative consequences for fellow PG Tyler Kolek.

Tyler Kolek's path to bigger Knicks role in Year 3 is now blocked again

Kolek is coming off of a good step in the right direction as a second-year pro. He upped his numbers across the board (4.4 ppg, 2.7 apg, 1.6 rpg) from his rookie season (2.0/1.7./0.7) with a bit of a minutes uptick as a sophomore, which is a great way to get on the good side of Mike Brown.

The No. 34 overall selection in the 2024 draft also made strides beyond the arc (38.6% after 29.8% as a rookie), and had a few pop-off games to start building his pro resume, like his near-triple-double on Dec. 23 against the Timberwolves (20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists).

This campaign was the type of promising showing where the team could consider a larger role for him in his third year, especially with Alvarado potentially headed out of the door. But that now dream is all but crushed.

Bringing back a veteran, and one who stepped up on the biggest stage at that, sends a clear message about New York's feelings on its backup PG situation. The Knicks' could've let Alvarado walk with a younger player seeming like he could possibly take on his role and do so at a discount.

These plays got Jose Alvarado an extension with the Knicks pic.twitter.com/8aX2i2ndOW — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) June 26, 2026

Instead, not only did New York make Alvarado a priority ahead of free agency's official open, but it also signed the Brooklyn native to a three-year contract. That amount of time isn't a coincidence, as it represents the likely window the Knicks have with their current core to remain as contenders.

As a result, Kolek is hurt both in the short- and long-term by Alvarado re-upping. This puts a cap on Kolek's playing time in his third season, assuming he doesn't transform into a completely different player. His skill set overlaps a ton with Alvarado's, but re-signing the latter shows a preference for him over the youngster.

And it terms of carving out a future with the team, Kolek will have fewer opportunities to do so, as opposed to an Alvarado-less world.

His $2.5 million team option for 2027-28 will almost assuredly be picked up by New York, so he's got two years still with the Knicks before a possible restricted free agency. Yet, Alvarado's return doesn't put him in a spot to make his future self richer if he remains in a capped rotation role.

New York could experiment with Kolek as more of a combo guard to get him more playing time, though he'd need Miles McBride to be moved (which is a possibility) to see significant run there. But at 6-foot-2, Kolek's potential roles in this rotation are already limited, and that's not helped in any way with vets Brown seems to trust still around.

Speaking of trades, Alvarado's re-signing even opens the door for Kolek to be dealt himself.

It's clear the Knicks are in cost-saving mode, and with Alvarado locked down for the long haul, Kolek's $2.2 million for this season could be unloaded in order to have extra for in-house or outside free agents. Or he could be used as trade bait (along with second-round picks) to land a center should Mitchell Robinson depart.

Kolek's potential to be the main PG backup should anything happen to Alvarado likely rules out a trade, but it seems all options are on the table for Leon Rose with it still unclear if Robinson or Landry Shamet will also be back.

That reality also means Kolek isn't dead in the water. A McBride trade could allow Kolek to earn some minutes at two-guard. Shamet played 85% of his minutes at shooting guard as well this season, per Basketball Reference, so his exit would likely prove beneficial for Kolek.

There's also the fact Brown has put an emphasis on developing his bench and repeatedly going back to them. That provides reason for hope that Kolek's growth won't be stunted.

Still, Alvarado's deal is a legitimate obstacle for Kolek as he starts to position himself for his next contract.