Tyler Nickel Now Forced to Brace for Unwanted Knicks Scenario

Rookie Tyler Nickel was everything the Knicks could want and more at Summer League. He immediately backed up his case as one of this draft's top shooters, while also showcasing some promise on the defensive side with his motor.

Being New York's clear standout from Las Vegas, even over top pick Jack Kayil, gave the still-unsigned Nickel at least a chance to land a standard NBA contract with the team.

However, the writing now appears to be on the wall for that possibility.

Tyler Nickel seems destined for two-way deal with Knicks now

What move did the Knicks first make after Vegas? Pursuing a center in restricted free agent Moussa Cisse. This lays bare that New York's mission with the final roster spot it can afford is to add a third big, rather than keep it open for another position.

Nickel has become the player from Vegas most affected by this initiative. Sure, Kayil flashed some of his skills, but the signs are also pointing to him being stashed overseas. Even center Liam Robbins, who did make a great impression to close Summer League, was always more of a two-way consideration than someone getting a real NBA contract offer from New York.

Nickel's performance separated him from the rest of the tryout and G League candidates. His 19 made threes were the second-most ever made by a Knick in Vegas. Tommy Beer also noted on X/Twitter that Nickel is only the second player to shoot above 40% from deep while attempting more than nine tries per game over the last decade at Summer League.

Tyler Nickel shot 41.3% on 9.2 three-point attempts per game at Summer League.



He is just the second player this decade to average more than nine 3PTA per game and shoot over 40% from downtown in Vegas (the other cat in this club is Cavs' Sam Merrill)



Leon found one. https://t.co/d5t3GXpM0C — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 20, 2026

All of this surely had to make Nickel feel like he'd have a chance at a legit contract. And it's reasonable grounds for New York to consider whether locking him up now on a long-term, cost-controlled deal is the best plan of action, especially when he looks like the next potential Sam Merrill, who's making a ton more (four years, $38 million) than a rookie second-rounder would cost to sign right now.

However, it seems Nickel's performance has barely registered in terms of roster planning since Leon Rose was back on the center trail right after Vegas play ended.

This has to be disappointing for the young marksman, who had doubters coming out of Vanderbilt that fueled his fall to No. 47 in the draft. After four years in college, it'd also be valid if Nickel wanted to secure his future financially, given the longer wait he had than some of his peers.

Nickel has already watched some of his draft classmates get paid to begin their careers, with the Rockets handing No. 31 pick Bruce Thornton a four-year, $9.7 million deal. The Timberwolves also rewarded No. 33 selection Isaiah Evans with a four-year, $9.26 million pact that has three years of guaranteed money.

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Isaiah Evans to a four-year, $9.3 million deal, which includes three fully guaranteed years and a fourth-year team option, league sources told @hoopshype. Evans was the 33rd pick of the 2026 NBA Draft and was an All-ACC Team selection at Duke. pic.twitter.com/yWlm2jhTgT — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 12, 2026

However, Nickel remaining in college for so long also points to him understanding that good things take time. Lighting up a Las Vegas gym is different than doing it on the big stage the Knicks just played on in June.

While it's likely not his preference, a two-way deal is still a huge opportunity for Nickel, who'd be able to play in up to 50 NBA games. He'd also get to sharpen his skills in the G League against similar competition as Vegas, so he could force New York's hand if he continues to shine.

Plus, someone of Nickel's mold is going to be coveted around the league if he keeps his play up, so he can still get himself paid even if a standard contract isn't in his immediate future.

Now, the Knicks need to hope quickly ignoring Nickel's Summer League doesn't hurt this relationship in its early going. If they can get him to agree to a two-way, that'd be a good sign he's committed to finding his way with the organization.