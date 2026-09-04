What Knicks' Drew Eubanks Buzz Means for Their Center Situation

Though things have been quiet on the center front for the Knicks in recent weeks, that activity is bound to pick up in the coming days with training camp quickly approaching at the end of the month.

In fact, Thursday evening brought word from SNY's Ian Begley that veteran big man Drew Eubanks is "on New York’s radar" with a main roster spot still to be filled.

This week’s mailbag hits on free agents on NYK radar (Eubanks, Konchar) and takes questions on Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and more. Thanks to @Jblackwing, @NYKsection310, @SBart_89, @coachDØ721 for the questions!



Full mailbag here: https://t.co/rAA2e6ZiUZ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 3, 2026

Though it's notable for Eubanks to be directly connected to the Knicks, even more important is what this interest might mean for New York's immediate center plans.

Drew Eubanks-Knicks rumor points to a camp competition at center

It's not a surprise to see Eubanks at least being considered by the Knicks. He's been a popular theoretical target for the team throughout free agency, thanks to his energy, hustle and impact on the boards. He's also not on his last NBA legs at only 29 years old, which could make him more appealing than someone like Kevin Love or Bismack Biyombo.

That said, Eubanks isn't the kind of big to just hand a guaranteed roster spot to. While he did have a strong 22-game stretch as a starter (14.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg) for the Blazers in 2021-22, he's failed to carve out a featured role since. He's seen his rebounding production decline over each of the last three seasons and drop off offensively as well, resulting in a ho-hum 5.2 ppg and 3.0 rpg this past campaign.

Taking all of this into account, it appears New York is getting closer to the path of hosting a training camp competition with several centers who are still left on the market. That already seemed like a good possibility with other efforts to land a more premium big falling short, but the reported interest in Eubanks serves as further confirmation in that direction.

Drew Eubanks feels more like a Knicks tryout candidate than an immediate center solution. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After all, there's little incentive for the Knicks to just sign Eubanks and be done with their center search. Leon Rose has made it clear this offseason that he's looking to get the most he possibly can out of the third big role by being linked to the likes of Jonas Valančiūnas, Moussa Cissé and Yves Missi.

A straight-up signing of Eubanks wouldn't fit in the mold of trying to maximize New York's center depth. He's fresh off a 2025-26 season with the Kings, where he managed to earn an average of just 13 minutes per game on a squad that finished the year with a 22-60 record. The Oregon State alum also dealt with two major injuries, first missing time with a fractured thumb, then suffering a torn UCL in the same thumb that ended his campaign in March.

However, despite his flaws, Eubanks is also the perfect veteran to bring in on a non-guaranteed deal. Though he's not a star, he has put together a sustained NBA career, which makes him worth a look. He should also come with plenty of hunger to earn a gig with the defending champs after being unsigned all summer long, which could push him to meet the high expectations Rose has for a third-string center.

In addition, Eubanks' eight years of experience could help motivate any younger or less accomplished players the Knicks try out this preseason to bring their best, as they'd have an established veteran they need to play better than to have a shot at making the roster over him.

The other side of the coin is that being interested in Eubanks, and thus moving closer to embracing a camp competition, means New York doesn't have a bigger-name trade lined up. The team wouldn't need to concern itself with more of a stopgap solution like Eubanks if it had a bigger reinforcement coming.

But at least bringing in Eubanks and a few more center options would also buy the Knicks more time to sort out a larger deal. That way, they can see whether one of their tryout players shows what they're looking for, while also being able to make trade calls at the same time through opening night.

All of this is to say, the Eubanks interest seems like just the start for New York as it ramps up its center preparations for camp.

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