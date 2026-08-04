Where the Knicks' Center Search Stands to Begin August

While other teams' rosters are approaching capacity, the Knicks still have just 13 players signed (and zero two-way deals used) for next season. This is despite a clear need for another center to complement Andre Drummond and support Karl-Anthony Towns.

However, it hasn't been for a lack of trying, as New York has canvassed the league and been linked to potential signings or trades that simply haven't materialized.

Now in August, this is a good time to check in on where the Knicks' center search has gone this offseason and where it could lead in the coming weeks.

The centers Knicks have been linked to this offseason—and what it means moving forward

Though New York has made one frontcourt addition in Drummond, there have been various bits of breadcrumbs and reports regarding its center efforts that shed great insight.

Nick Richards and Kevon Looney were rumored early on as Knicks targets in free agency. New York has previously been linked to Richards, and Looney has ties to Mike Brown, making him a fit. However, Looney ultimately signed with the Lakers, taking an easier-to-acquire option off the table. Meanwhile, it's been quiet on the Richards front, so it's possible Leon Rose has changed his mind.

REPORT: Nick Richards and Kevon Looney have been linked to the Knicks as a potential Mitchell Robinson replacement, per @BrettSiegelNBA. pic.twitter.com/PX2QGdB6nm — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 27, 2026

Even more notable are the moves the Knicks attempted that didn't come to fruition. They were rejected multiple times (per Chris Haynes) in their pursuit of a Yves Missi trade with the Pelicans, and the team's offer sheet to Mavericks restricted free agent Moussa Cissé was matched. They are also reportedly monitoring the availability of the Hornets' Moussa Diabate.

This paints a pretty clear picture that New York doesn't want to simply settle at center. Missi, Cissé, and Diabate are young bigs with clear upside and long-term potential. They'd give the team someone who could not just help a title defense, but possibly become the next Mitchell Robinson in terms of holding down the backup center spot for years.

The team could easily sign an available veteran like Mason Plumlee and plug the third-string role immediately. The fact they haven't, though, points to the Knicks possibly working on a bigger swing in the lead-up to camp.

Signings and trades Knicks could still pursue before training camp

New York's failed dealings take Cissé and Missi off the table, and Diabate is considered unlikely if nothing has happened yet after the initial interest. But there are others Rose could target on the trade front.

Charlotte has another big behind Diabate in Ryan Kalkbrenner (7.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg as a rookie this past season) that the Knicks could aggressively push for. Between Diabate and promising No. 14 pick Hannes Steinbach, Kalkbrenner could be expendable for the right price as the Hornets remake their roster.

Ryan Kalkbrenner would be a dream Knicks trade at center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans can't be ruled out, either, with Karlo Matković being behind Missi and the Pelicans having more frontcourt options than they can reasonably carry.

Notably, the Clippers are now in a similar boat as the Pels after they traded for another center in Johni Broome. Recent first-round pick Yanic Konan Niederhäuser would be a worthwhile flyer for New York if LA is open to shedding a big man.

Then there's the Bucks, who possess a pie-in-the-sky trade dream for the Knicks in Kel'El Ware. However, he was just brought in as a key piece of the Giannis deal, so Milwaukee may consider him off-limits. But they also have a familiar New York face, Jericho Sims, on the roster, who shouldn't cost much to acquire from a team that could use more draft assets to rebuild.

In terms of free agency, the market is essentially barren. Richards is the top name available, but the aforementioned lack of movement here suggests the Knicks aren't especially high on committing to him yet.

Given his defensive questions, it'd make sense if New York is trying to hold out for someone with a higher ceiling. He could still be signed in training camp, though, if he's not scooped up to at least raise the floor in the frontcourt.

Aside from Richards, the Knicks are left with senior vets who were once bigger deals but are less so now. Kevin Love, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Bismack Biyombo, and Plumlee are guys the team at least has to think about. Yet, they're realistically just emergency fall-back plans and nothing more.

New York will also be able to add center help through any of its three two-way contract spots. Summer League standout Liam Robbins could easily be signed to one of these deals. Drew Timme is another candidate who offers a tad more experience (36 games in two seasons). He averaged 12.1 ppg and 2.7 rpg for the Nets over nine appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.

Big men Knicks may be keeping an eye on during the preseason

The Knicks may very well decide to go through the entire preseason without another center signed to the actual roster. This would allow the team to see who becomes available as a signing come roster cuts time, which could produce a more exciting name than the ones currently available.

One player New York could be interested in monitoring is Christian Koloko. He fits the mold of a rebounding, shot-blocking young center with upside the Knicks are clearly chasing. He's reportedly joining the Pelicans on a non-guaranteed camp invite, and with plenty of bigs already in New Orleans, Koloko may be let loose in the coming weeks.

The Blazers' preseason roster is worth keeping an eye on as well. They just signed Jeremy Sochan, but he's on a camp invite, and New York may be more open to a reunion later this preseason (should he cut) if it fails to land a bigger fish. It also appears Portland is trying to challenge new arrival Micah Potter, and the Knicks should jump at the chance to land him if he proves to be an ill fit for the Trail Blazers.