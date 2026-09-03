Why Knicks Might Not Ultimately Trade Miles McBride This Season

Conventional wisdom says the Knicks will move Miles McBride sometime between now and the February trade deadline.

The defending champs are light at center, not so in the backcourt, and if they seek better balance, any number of teams would love to add a 25-year-old who’s ranked among the league leaders in three-point shooting, steals and lowest turnover rate while making the same money as the 20th pick in this year’s draft.

But, there are also plenty of reasons why the Knicks should scandalize the league and let a key rotation piece play out the final year of his deal.

Knicks have better shot at title repeat with Miles McBride on board

Assuming New York has a directive to do whatever’s necessary in pursuit of a title repeat—as long as it doesn't bring them above the second apron, of course—it’s difficult to imagine how trading McBride helps.

There’s an argument to be made whether McBride or Landry Shamet is better, but their injury histories point inarguably toward the need to have both for the Knicks, given how often one is out hurt.

McBride’s missed a third of New York’s games since being drafted in 2022, a better record of attendance than Shamet in his two years with the Knicks. Yet, McBride served as a sixth man extraordinaire when healthy in 2025-26; Shamet took the baton and ran with it during the playoffs to great results. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Trading McBride straight up for a big also requires that center's contract to be paying him around $4 million or less. In a league starved for skilled size since George Mikan and Neil Johnston ruled the roost, how many bigs could possibly thread the needle of being both as affordable and impactful as McBride?

Additionally, since Leon Rose arrived in 2020, the Knicks have worked to cultivate a better reputation with players around the league. When New York traded the likes of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle, they all went to destinations that benefited them.

The Knicks wouldn’t dump McBride somewhere he didn’t want to be just to get something for him. For a struggling team, that’s one way to operate. But for New York, it doesn't align with the organization's overall direction or immediate goals for the upcoming season.

Zoom out a bit further and holding onto McBride makes even more sense. James Dolan refused to go over the second apron to bring back last year’s instantly legendary team. This season the band is (mostly) all back, but next year the Knicks hold a team option for the final year of Josh Hart’s contract, and in the three years after the other four starters all have player options coming due too.

Q @JCMacriNBA: "You're extension eligible…you're currently the longest-tenured Knick"



(applause)



Deuce McBride: "Crazy"



JM: "How much would it mean to you to be a Knick for the foreseeable future?"



Deuce: "Man, I would love it. When I came to New York I didn't know anything… pic.twitter.com/rySMuDpEWb — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 23, 2026

Assuming the Knicks don’t win four or five straight titles, they’ll need to make changes this decade. To add anyone of consequence, big money has to head out. If McBride remains a Knick and is making, say, $20 million on a new extension, that’d stretch their buying power in this cruel, cold second apron world.

Connected to that, holding onto McBride through this year's trade deadline affords Rose more time to see if he can get the guard back on a more team-friendly deal next summer. Rose successfully convinced Shamet and Mohamed Diawara to take much less than they could've gotten on the open market, and even Jose Alvarado likely left some money on the table to return.

It's clear the benefits of the unique market and opportunities that are afforded to even role players in the Big Apple play an influential role for the Knicks in negotiations. McBride may be itching for his first big pay day of his career after finishing up a value deal, but at the very least, keeping him throughout the entire campaign leaves open the door for a discount to be taken—which he might just be open to.

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