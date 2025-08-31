Kyrie Irving Takes Big Step in ACL Recovery in Latest Video
Almost six months after Kyrie Irving tore his ACL on March 3, the Mavericks star was seen practicing on a basketball court. He underwent surgery at the end of March.
Recovery from a torn ACL takes anywhere from eight to 12 months, meaning Irving is not that close to returning to the court alongside his Dallas teammates. But, this video shows that Irving is on a good recovery path. He said earlier this week that he is “healing up great," via Dallas Hoops Journal. The Mavericks' general manager Nico Harrison said previously that even though Irving is "ahead of schedule," the team won't rush his recovery.
The Mavericks elected to keep Irving in Dallas for the foreseeable future after signing him to a three-year, $119 million contract in June so he wouldn't hit free agency. The Mavericks will be hopeful to get Irving back on the court sometime during the 2025-26 season, even though that won't likely happen by the beginning of the season.
Dallas hasn't shared an exact return timeline for Irving, so any update regarding the nine-time All-Star's status is exciting for Mavericks fans to hear.