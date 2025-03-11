SI

Luka Doncic Didn’t Let LeBron’s Injury Keep Him From Throwing Thrilling Full-Court Passes

Doncic preparing to throw a full-court pass.
Doncic preparing to throw a full-court pass. / Screengrab Twitter @NBA
After a victory over the Denver Nuggets on February 22, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, having already connected with Luka Doncic on multiple full-court passes, likened his new connection to Doncic to that of NFL players, calling himself a "natural-born receiver" and Doncic a "natural-born quarterback."

Well, with James sidelined due to a groin injury, the Lakers were without their best receiver—to keep the analogy going in honor of NFL free agency—but they still had their quarterback in Doncic for Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

And the Slovenian superstar wasn't about to let James's injury stop him from throwing a full-court dime. With 4:51 remaining in the first quarter, Doncic received the inbounds pass, then turned and fired a full-court pass to Lakers forward Dalton Knecht, who scored the ensuing easy basket.

Doncic has nine points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals at the half. The Lakers currently trail the Nets 48-47.

