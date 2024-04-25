Lakers News: How Players View LeBron James In GOAT Poll
Some of the best debates in sports come from the NBA, notably about who the greatest player of all time is. Many believe that it's former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, while there is a large number of people who see Lakers star LeBron James as the GOAT.
James has been building his resume for 21 seasons and is still going strong. His longevity is something that we have never seen before, only adding to his claim as the greatest player of all time.
In an anonymous poll taken of NBA players by The Athletic, James fell just short of claiming the title of GOAT. He came voted in at 42.1% while Jordan had 45.9% of the vote.
The margin of difference between the two players is fairly small, with each person having their own opinion on the matter. Some believe that winning is everything, which it could be, giving Jordan the edge.
However, others see James at the top due to his longevity and better career stats. He just became the NBA's All-Time leading scorer last season and has continued to add to his total.
Whatever the case may be, players tend to slightly lean toward Jordan. If James were to get another title, however, that could change and he would likely then be seen as the GOAT of basketball.
