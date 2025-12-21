Lakers' Luka Doncic Delivers Surprising Take on His Play Thus Far This Season

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Luka Doncic shouldn't have much to criticize when looking back at the first quarter of the season.

The 26-year-old leads the NBA in points scored per game with 35.2, and boasts the third-most assists per game with 9.1 (against a less-than-ideal 4.2 turnovers). To boot, he's adding 8.8 rebounds a night.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, however, Doncic wasn't gloating in the superb start to the season that he's had, instead taking a very muted approach to evaluating his on-court performance.

"I don't think so," Doncic said when asked if he thought he was playing the best basketball of his career. "I think I have to play better. I feel like I can play better a lot of nights. I don't know if it's the best basketball I have played just because of points but I feel like I can do way more stuff."

It'd be hard for Doncic to do much more, as he seemingly did it all in the Lakers' Thursday night win over the Utah Jazz.

New video: Sat down with Luka Doncic to speak about his MVP chances this season, his newborn baby, his teammate in his 23rd season and more, airing on NBA Today this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/bqczo3MSXT — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 18, 2025

In perhaps his statistical best game as a member of the Lakers, Doncic scored 45 points on 50 percent shooting, adding 11 rebounds, 14 assists and just one turnover. Doncic became just the fourth player in Lakers' history to record a 40-point triple-double, joining Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and Magic Johnson.

Defensively, Doncic is among a group of Lakers that head coach JJ Redick wants to see improve. The Lakers are in the bottom-third of the NBA in team defensive rating, and Reedick challenged Doncic and James to "tighten up" defensively, according to McMenamin.

Doncic Calls Out His Own Defense

Doncic cited his defensive play as well as his ball security as areas in which he wants to continue to improve this season.

"For the start of the season, I was playing great defense, trying to get back to that," Doncic said. "And with my turnovers, being more efficient, getting more rebounds, getting more assists. All of that, I feel like I can do a lot better."

Doncic's next chance to show his continued improvement will be Saturday night, when the Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome at 7:30 p.m.

