Lakers News: Austin Reaves Weighs In On Free Agency Of "Best Friend On Team"
Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell could become a free agent this offseason (he has a player option for 2024-25), but Austin Reaves is hoping he will stay with the Lakers in the future. Reaves, who signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Lakers last summer, called Reaves a 'best friend' on the team and someone who helps the team play at their best.
“I want him to be around. That’s probably my best friend on the team,” Reaves said, via Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto. “We hang out off the court and golf a lot together. We’re constantly in communication and play Call of Duty together. He’s been one of my closest friends since I’ve been in the NBA. Obviously, his basketball play speaks for itself with how talented he is and what he can do for our group. We need him to be at our best. When he’s playing at his best is when we’re playing at our best. Anything we can do or I can do to help him stay around, I’m definitely going to try to do that.”
Keeping Russell should be a priority for the Lakers as well. Russell has been one of the best players on the Lakers since he was traded back to Los Angeles in 2023. He's especially been stellar from the three-point line, even setting the Lakers franchise record for most threes made in a single season with 184. He's shooting a career-high 42.4% of his threes, and has averaged 18 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.
On his part, Russell expressed last month that he would 'love' to stay with the Lakers going forward. With Russell fitting in well with the team and becoming one of their most impactful players, it would be unsurprising to see the Lakers sign him this offseason. If not, he should have plenty of interested suitors.
More Lakers: How Bronny James Declaring For Draft Puts LA Into "Awkward Situation"