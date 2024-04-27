Evidence Emerges That Lakers’ Relationship With D’Angelo Russell Is Broken
It sure looks like the Los Angeles Lakers' starting point guard is totally checked out as the club's 2023-24 season winds down.
During a team huddle in the waning minutes of a 112-105 Game 3 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, D'Angelo Russell could be spotted sitting on the bench, munching on a snack, while his comrades (even injured players in street clothes like Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood) gathered around head coach Darvin Ham as he outlined a futile play.
ESPN's SportsCenter Instagram pointed out the moment:
Russell was ultimately pulled by Ham in the fourth quarter in favor of his primary backup, buyout market signing Spencer Dinwiddie. D-Lo would finish Game 3 scoring a miserable zero points on 0-of-7 shooting from the field (0-of-6 shooting from long range).
After being acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a three-time deadline day deal, the 6'3" Ohio State product enjoyed a solid close to the 2022-23 season before cratering under the bright lights of the playoffs. By the Western Conference Finals that spring, he found himself losing out on minutes to his backup then, too, Dennis Schröder. Still, LA let Schröder walk, and inked Russell to a two-year, $36 million deal last summer, with a player option for 2024-25.
Russell flailed through the start of the 2023-24 season, but he really came alive as trade rumors intensified early in 2024, closing out the season with impressive shooting numbers and efficient passing. He's regressed again in the postseason against the Nuggets. In three contests thus far, he's averaging 12 points on 32.6% shooting from the floor (30.8% from distance), 3.7 assists, three rebounds and a swipe.
Los Angeles finds itself down 0-3 and in danger of its second consecutive playoff sweep at the hands of the Nuggets. That's not exclusively Russell's fault at all, but he sure hasn't helped.
With D-Lo's horrific play and disengaged body language as our guide, it's easy to think that he's going to jet next summer. One wonders if he'll be able to actually improve on his $18.7 million player option next season, given his consistently poor play when it matters most.
