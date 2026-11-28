A fan at Frost Bank Center shoved Lakers star Luka Dončić in the moments following Los Angeles’s 99–96 loss to the Spurs on Friday night.

After the final horn sounded on a loss that eliminated the Lakers from the 2026 NBA Cup , Dončić strolled back to the locker room and tossed one of his wristbands into the crowd to give a fan a souvenir. Halfway down the tunnel, Dončić stopped, turned around and grabbed the wristband back from the fan.

As Dončić was turning away to head back up the tunnel, the fan made contact with the Lakers star’s left shoulder and gave him a shove. Teammates, coaches and arena security swarmed the scene.

Dončić was asked about the moment in his postgame press conference.

“I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game, and then I heard she didn't want it, so I went back to grab it,” Dončić said after the game . “And he just pushed me, and then I gave it to somebody else.”

Asked if the fan said something to Dončić, he said: “I don’t know. I just went back.”

A fan shoved Luka after he threw his band toward them 😳 pic.twitter.com/AKh93Z9QUK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 28, 2026

The fan’s actions certainly go against the NBA’s code of conduct for spectators : “Guests will enjoy the basketball experience free from and without engaging in disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language, betting-related or other harassment directed towards players or other game participants, and obscene gestures.”

The NBA will likely review this incident from Dončić’s point of view, as well.

Dončić scored 31 points on 14-of-31 shooting with eight assists and six rebounds in the Lakers’ loss. Los Angeles dropped to 15–4 and will return to the floor Sunday for a road test in Memphis.

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