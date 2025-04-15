Lakers' JJ Redick Plans to Utilize Special Luka Doncic Insight Against Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has revealed his intentions to utilize his best player for L.A.'s 3-6 first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers' JJ Redick Ties Pat Riley Feat With Historic First Season
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Redick plans to use five-time All-NBA First Team superstar point guard Luka Doncic's recent history with Minnesota as he gameplans for hopefully the first of several playoff series this spring and summer.
"There are nuances to what teams are trying to do against certain opponents," Redick said, in explaining the team's approach to using Doncic's past experience.
It certainly makes sense.
Last spring, Doncic, in the midst of a career year as the NBA's leading scorer, propelled his then-Dallas Mavericks past the Timberwolves during a five-game Western Conference Finals tilt. The 6-foot-6 pro posted averages of 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.2 swipes a night in the 4-1 series, earning Western Conference Finals MVP honors for his efforts.
Granted, that was a different Minnesota club, and Doncic is surrounded by entirely different personnel in L.A. now. 2023-24 Mavericks teammates Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber are with the Lakers, yes, but Morris isn't part of Redick's rotation and Kleber's health remains a question mark as he recovers from a January knee surgery.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers Could Benefit From Long Rockets Injury Report
Though they were anchored by All-NBA shooting guard Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves at the time were seen as a defensive behemoth thanks to All-Defensive Team swingman Jaden McDaniels, Defensive Player of the Year center Rudy Gobert, and All-Star power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who had proven surprisingly adept at handling Denver Nuggets MVP center Nikola Jokic during their second round upset of the then-reigning champs.
Minnesota balked at Towns' salary this past summer, offloading him to the New York Knicks in exchange for three-time All-Star power forward Julius Randle, guard Donte DiVincenzo and draft equity. This year's team has been on a roll of late, but struggled out of the gate without Towns, and with veteran point guard Mike Conley clearly aging.
Doncic's ability to take basically any opposing defender off the dribble could be Redick's cheat code in this series, although last year his running mate Kyrie Irving didn't have the two-way power of his new Lakers All-Star colleague, LeBron James.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Pau Gasol Sent Special Message to Lakers' Luka Doncic After Epic Return to Dallas
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
Los Angeles Insider Walks Back Criticism of Bronny James with Honest Admission
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.