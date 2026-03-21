LeBron James Breaks NBA Record for Most Regular Season Games Played

On Saturday, LeBron James added another impressive NBA record to his historic résumé.

In taking the floor for the Lakers’ game against the Magic, James set a new NBA record for most regular-season games played. It is the 1,612th game of his illustrious career, breaking Robert Parish’s previous longstanding record of 1,611 career games; the Hall of Fame center set that record in 1996. In tandem with James’s standing record of 292 postseason games played, nobody has played more NBA basketball than The King in the history of James Naismith’s game.

It is just another reflection of James’s ridiculous longevity. He’s on the verge of completing his 23rd NBA season and largely avoided missing time due to injury before his age caught up to him these last few seasons. Even more impressive is that James remains an impactful player even at age 41 and is still capable of morphing his game to best suit the personnel around him. He had to do so this year for the Lakers; with Luka Dončić enjoying an MVP-caliber season and Austin Reaves proving an elite No. 2 option, James decided to focus on providing value around the margins as a high-level role player and Los Angeles has benefitted greatly as a result.

But no matter what his team needed from him on the court, James was always there to do it. His consistent availability should be remembered as one of his greatest traits. He played at least 70 games in each of the first eight years of his career, a streak only broken by the strike-shortened 2011–12 campaign in which he missed four games. Between 2003 and 2018, James missed more than 10 games exactly once. And he was doing so while playing a ridiculous number of minutes as his team’s leading option on both offense and defense.

Saturday marked an official recognition of those two traits. It is only fitting that he owns the record for most regular-season games played given his 23 NBA seasons are a record already.

James has officially played more NBA games than anybody else in the history of the game. It’s hard to see this record falling, too.

NBA all-time career games played list: LeBron moves to No. 1

James passed Parish on Saturday night to claim the top spot on the NBA’s all-time career games played list. But who else has he passed on his way to the top? Here’s the top-10 list for NBA career games played with James now firmly cemented at the top.

PLAYER GAMES PLAYED LeBron James 1,612 Robert Parish 1,611 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1,560 Vince Carter 1,541 Dirk Nowitzki 1,522 John Stockton 1,504 Karl Malone 1,476 Kevin Garnett 1,462 Kevin Willis 1,424 Jason Terry 1,410

As you can see, James and Parish are the only two players in NBA history to pass the 1,600 games played mark. Only a select few have gotten past 1,500 and not even getting to 1,300 games played will earn you a spot on the top-10.

Who is the closest active player to LeBron James on the NBA’s all-time games played list?

It shouldn’t come as a shock to anybody that this record of James’s is nigh untouchable. Parish was the sole holder of the record for three full decades and nobody even came close during that stretch; Vince Carter clocking in at 1,541 is very impressive in its own right but still almost a full season behind Parish.

However, it is natural to wonder who is closest to James among his contemporaries in the NBA right now. Among all the active players in the NBA, who has the most games played besides The King?

The answer: Russell Westbrook. It was Chris Paul until he officially retired earlier this year, so now this superlative belongs to Westbrook. Now playing with the Kings, Westbrook has appeared in 1,301 games and counting, which is good for No. 25 on the all-time games played list.

It’s a very impressive number for the longtime point guard, obviously. He is one of 26 players to ever play 1,300 career games. But there is very little chance Westbrook passes James. James is, of course, still playing and will continue to add to his total. On Westbrook’s end he is 37 years old and nearing the end of his career. With nearly four full seasons separating him from James as of now, the new record seems ready to stand for a long time yet.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.