2 Injured Lakers Progressing Ahead of Warriors Season Opener
The Los Angeles Lakers are one day away from the start of their 2025-26 season.
The Lakers will play one of their 82 games starting on Tuesday when they host the Golden State Warriors for their season opener. Los Angeles is the home underdog in this contest at +2.5, as they will start the season without their superstar forward, LeBron James.
The purple and gold are not heading into the season as healthy as they would like to be, but two of their injured players are progressing well.
Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group shared that Bronny James and Adou Thiero were modified participants in practice on the eve of Opening Night.
James is currently dealing with an ankle sprain that caused him to miss the Lakers' preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. The 21-year-old has been a modified participant for the past few practices. It is most likely that the Lakers will have him listed as questionable for Tuesday's game.
As for Thiero, he is currently recovering from a left knee hyperextension that he sustained at Arkansas. The Lakers' rookie forward has yet to participate in any games for the team, and that includes Summer League.
Last week, the Lakers announced that Thiero will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks with his ongoing knee injury. The 21-year-old has progressed to on-court activities, but his knee has been a consistent issue for the rookie forward.
He was not projected to be a part of the Lakers' rotation to start the season, and this injury certainly doesn't help his cause to crack the rotation. The Lakers drafted Thiero in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft with the No. 36 overall pick. LA had traded up 19 spots from the No. 55 overall pick to No. 36 because they loved Thiero and his athleticism.
The Lakers will begin their quest for title No. 18 this season. LA had themselves quite the offseason. They lost one player in free agency, but added three players who they believe will play a pivotal role in leading them to a deep playoff run.
James and Thiero might not log heavy minutes this season, but they'll be prepared whenever their names are called, especially if injuries pile up for LA.
