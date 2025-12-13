Lakers Star LeBron James' 2026 Free Agency Could Come Down to One Other Player

The career of one of, if not the greatest, player in the history of basketball could be coming to an end after this season, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has hinted at possibly retiring after the 2025-26 season.

Just days away from turning 41, James is playing in his 23rd season, an NBA record. Even more impressive, he's continuing to play at a high level despite his age and his return from a lower back sciatica injury that kept him out for the first 14 games of the season.

For the first time since joining the Lakers, James is playing on an expiring contract. This could indicate a number of differing scenarios, spanning from the fact that James really could be done after this season, that James intends to play for a different team in 2026-27, or that he is undecided and could sign a short-term extension with L.A. before the season is up.

It's likely that we won't fully know what James is thinking until the end of the season, but that doesn't mean speculation around the 21-time All-Star's thought process will stop any time soon.

One theory that could shine light into James' thinking involves his youngest son, Bryce, who is a freshman on the University of Arizona basketball team. NBA insider Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson thinks that James could take a pay cut to reunite with his hometown team in an effort to play with Bryce.

"Does he take less money to come to Cleveland and win? Because I think Cleveland does have good pieces on that team. I know that LeBron says he's not waiting for Bryce. I don't believe him, and I'd say that to his face," Robinson said. "LeBron's decisions are often not difficult to figure out, many times. ... I don't believe him that he doesn't want to play with Bryce. And I feel like when he comes to Cleveland, he'd have more autonomy to get him here."

Robinson's theory is perhaps a bit far-fetched, as Bryce James has yet to make an appearance for Arizona and is a likely candidate to redshirt — which would extend his potential for being drafted by at least one year. A lot of factors would go into any possible reunion in Cleveland, and even for a player with the star caliber of James, it would be hard to manufacture a world in which Bryce and LeBron team up.

However, James has already been able to team up with his oldest son, Bronny, so perhaps anything is possible for a player of James' caliber.

