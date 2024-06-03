Could Long-Time Lakers Target Finally Land In LA This Offseason?
The 2024 offseason will soon be upon us, and many questions surround the Los Angeles Lakers. The purple and gold will look to win the offseason once again, but this time, translate that to the court this upcoming winter and into next spring.
In order to do that, the Lakers will need to put the right players around the star players, like LeBron James (assuming he signs back with L.A) and Anthony Davis. One player who could finally land in Los Angeles is long-time Laker target, sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Hield has been linked to the Lakers for some time, and Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike isn't ruling out a possible pairing this summer, or at least another rumor.
"Is it possible to have a Lakers offseason without mention of Buddy Hield?, Woike wrote. "Of course not."
Hield will be a free agent this summer. According to Bleacher Report, he is the No. 24 free agent in this class. The 31-year-old is coming off a season with the Indiana Pacers and the Philadpehoa 76ers. In 2023-24, he averaged 12.1 points per game,m 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from behind the arc.
Hield's best ability is his shooting ability, as he is a career 40 percent three-point shooter. The Lakers desperately need shooting, and Heild could fit that bill.
The Lakers and Hield seem like they're long overdue. In the summer of 2021, the Lakers were close to trading for him in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell. However, the Lakers used their assets, like Kuzma, for Russell Westbrook.
The former Oklahoma Sooner is coming off a 2023-24 base salary of $19.8 million. His chances of getting the base salary of those are low, but he could play a vital role with the Lakers if that becomes a reality. Could Hield to L.A. finally become a reality?
