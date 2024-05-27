3 Bold Predictions For Lakers' Crucial 2024 Offseason
As the Los Angeles Lakers go through their offseason, the front office has plenty of questions to answer. Not only do they have to hire a new head coach but general manager Rob Pelinka is tasked with putting together a much more competitive roster.
For the Lakers to be relevant in the Western Conference next season, they will need health and more competent players around their two stars. While LeBron James is eligible to opt out of his deal to become a free agent, he is expected to stay with the Lakers.
With all the uncertainty surrounding the Lakers right now, it can be hard to know what direction they will go. Here are three bold predictions for the Lakers' crucial offseason.
1. Lakers trade for point guard Dejounte Murray
Los Angeles had interest in Murray at the trade deadline and almost got a deal done. But the Atlanta Hawks were playing hardball and decided to hold onto him. The two teams come back together this offseason and actually get the deal done. This ends up being a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Lakers acquire Murray and forward Dorian Finney-Smith. The Hawks get forward Rui Hachmiura, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, center Christian Wood, No. 17 overall from the Lakers, and a 2028 pick swap with the Lakers. Brooklyn receives guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade and a 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers.
2. LeBron James opt-outs, re-signs with Lakers on three-year deal
James may be tempted to leave the Lakers for a better chance to win a title but he only has a few years left in the league. He has made a home with the purple and gold so he stays put.
He signs a three-year deal with a player option in the final year. James gives it another run with co-star Anthony Davis to see if they can bring home another title.
3. Lakers don't draft Bronny James
A lot of the talk heading into the NBA Draft has been about the Lakers potentially drafting Bronny James, son of LeBron. The elder James has spoken at length about his desire to play alongside his son, even if that narrative has died down of late.
Bronny had an underwhelming freshman year at USC but he has shown promise during his NBA Combine and Pro-Day. He ends up getting drafted but not by the Lakers.
