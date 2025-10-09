3 Lakers Who Have to Step Up in LeBron James’ Absence
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is set to miss at least three weeks after being diagnosed with sciatica, meaning he will miss the Lakers opening game Oct. 21 and perhaps more.
The Lakers are set to re-evaluate James in three to four weeks, and an additional ramp up period could keep him out for up to four to six weeks, per Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT.
The Lakers will definitely miss James, and will need some of their other options to step up to the plate in his absence to keep them afloat until his return.
Here are the players who can fill that role.
1. Luka Doncic
With James out, Luka Doncic stands as the Lakers' sole superstar. The All-NBA point guard will definitely have to take a step up from his production with LA in 2024-25 if he is to make up for the veteran's absence.
More news: ESPN Analyst Takes Shot at Lakers’ LeBron James After Injury News
After a league-shaking trade in February, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists during the remainder of the regular season. While those numbers aren't poor by any means, they aren't quite as high as Doncic averaged during some of his better seasons with the Mavericks.
With a shocking offseason body transformation and a bigger share of the ball heading his way, he'll need to step up and serve as 'the guy' on this Lakers team for the first few weeks of the season.
2. Rui Hachimura
The most obvious player to fill the hole James left is Rui Hachimura.
Hachimura has already proved himself on the Lakers as starter-level player, as he was in the starting five for 57 of his 59 appearances in 2024-25. He's had a solid two and a half seasons with the Lakers, averaging 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game during his time in LA.
Through his 160 appearances as a Laker, he has shot 51.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep.
More news: What is Sciatica? Everything to Know About LeBron James’ Injury for Lakers
With Hachimura at small forward, however, the Lakers will need to find a way to plug up the power forward position.
3. Jake LaRavia
With James' injury and Hachimura's filling in, LaRavia will instantly be thrust into a bigger role on his new team come opening night. He may not take the starting spot, but he will undoubtedly be playing a bigger role.
LaRavia will balance the Lakers out well as a solid perimeter defender, and can provide some value on offense, though perhaps less so than on the other side of the ball.
James is entering his record-breaking 23rd season in the NBA, and if these players can step up for the Lakers in his absence, it could be a successful one.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.