Lakers' LeBron James Ruled Out for Preseason Opener With Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to win one more title before LeBron James decides to retire. This will be his record-setting 23rd season in the NBA, so he doesn't have much time left.
James is still one of the best players in the league, making second-team All-NBA just a year ago. He clearly can still play at a high level, even if he is the oldest player in the league.
On media day, it was revealed that James is dealing with a glute injury. His availability for preseason games was recently revealed.
James has already been ruled out of the preseason opener against the Suns, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. JJ Redick wants to be sure that he is fully healthy before playing him.
Redick did mention that it would be great if James could play in at least one preseason game.
"James will not play against the Suns, sources told ESPN. But Redick said, "it would be nice" to have James suit up for at least one preseason game. "We would love to have that happen," Redick added."
With how long James has been playing in the NBA, he certainly doesn't need a preseason game to be ready for the season. He knows exactly what he needs to do in order to get his body right for an NBA season.
The Lakers Need James at Full Strength to Compete For a Title
At this stage in James' career, injuries are inevitable. He does a fantastic job of taking care of his body every year, but Father Time is undefeated. The Lakers just need to manage those injuries throughout the season.
James has to be healthy at the most important times of the year, really meaning the second half of the season. They need him to play at an All-NBA level again if they want to dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
