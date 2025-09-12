3 Players Lakers Should Target Following Changed Trade Plans, Per Latest Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have the future of the franchise secured now that they have Luka Doncic signed to a contract extension. Having him locked up gives them the power to build the franchise around him.
Following a report from Dan Woike of The Athletic that the Lakers are now going to start being aggressive in making moves to fill the roster around him, there are three guys they should look at.
These three players all offer something that the Lakers are missing on their current roster, and they would all fit well with Doncic and his style of play.
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Trade Addressed by Rival All-Star With Cryptic Comment
1. Jaden Ivey
One of the biggest issues that the Lakers have is poor perimeter defense. They need to find someone who fits next to Doncic who can help prevent guys from driving right into the paint.
Ivey is someone who can fit that bill, even though he's on the smaller side. Ivey's speed allows him to stay in front of drivers and make it tough to get around him. He's a very good offensive player, too.
The Pistons have never found a good way to use him. A change of scenery could do him some good.
2. Tari Eason
Tari Eason is another player who excels on the defensive end of the court. He smothers opposing players on the perimeter and makes life miserable for them as they try to dribble the ball.
Eason's playing time in Houston has slowly increased over the last couple of years, but the arrival of Kevin Durant might complicate that a bit. LA would be able to offer him a spot in the starting lineup.
More news: Lakers Free Agent Signing With Surprise Team After Disappointing Season: Report
3. Keldon Johnson
Perhaps the most realistic trade candidate, Johnson would be able to help the Lakers off the bench. They don't have anyone that they can truly trust to score in a bench role.
Gabe Vincent gets hurt every four games, Jake LaRavia is now on his third team, and LA seems to have given up on Dalton Knecht. Johnson's efficient shooting would be attractive to the Lakers.
Johnson is also a solid rebounder, grabbing just under five rebounds per game off the bench. He's also durable, so he would be someone the Lakers could count on throughout the season.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.