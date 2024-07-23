Lakers News: After Whiffing on Free Agent Target, LA Might Still Try to Trade for Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have missed out on all of their rumored free agent targets thus far. Six-time All-Star swingman DeMar DeRozan, one of the most prolific scorers in league history and a maestro of the midrange, opted to ditch the Chicago Bulls for the Sacramento Kings in free agency. Five-time All-Star sharpshooting small forward/shooting guard Klay Thompson departed the Golden State Warriors to sign with the Dallas Mavericks. And 32-year-old 3-and-D veteran center Jonas Valanciunas inked a three-year deal with the lowly Washington Wizards, for some inexplicable reason.
The Purple and Gold have in fact made no free agent deals with new players yet. Los Angeles did re-sign two of its own free agents, 20-time All-NBA combo forward LeBron James and third-year shooting guard Max Christie, while watching two, forward Taurean Prince and guard Spencer Dinwiddie, walk for veteran's minimum deals in free agency.
During a new episode of their "Hoop Collective Podcast," ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps revealed that the Lakers at least haven't given up on the idea of adding Valanciunas. L.A. may be interested in acquiring Valanciunas via trade midway through the season.
“Do we think Jonas Valanciunas will be on offer from the Wizards midway through the season?” Windhorst asked Bontemps and their fellow cohost Tim MacMahon. “I wouldn’t rule out Jonas Valanciunas eventually ending up a Laker this year, that’s all I’m going to say.”
“100%,” Bontemps said. “Or somewhere else besides Washington.”
Valanciunas is considered likely to start for Washington, but given that he is near the tail-end of his prime and the Wizards are slated to be terrible once again ahead of a stacked 2025 NBA Draft, he may make more sense as a veteran solution for a contending club like L.A.
Last season, he appeared in all 82 regular season contests for the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 12.2 points on a .559/.308/.785 slash line, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 dimes and 0.8 blocks a night.
