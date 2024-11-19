All Lakers Expert Predictions As LA Goes for 6th Straight Win
The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Utah Jazz in their 14th game of the young season. The Lakers will look to improve to 10-4 and earn their sixth consecutive win over the lowly Jazz.
The Lakers have been on fire these past two years, and while they aren't playing their best basketball, they're taking advantage of the schedule in front of them.
Tuesday's match is no different as they take on the 3-10 Jazz. The Jazz have a better chance of winning the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft than they do of winning the Emirates NBA Cup.
The Emirates NBA Cup is in full swing, and the Lakers will play their second game of the year in this tournament. The Lakers are the most dominant team in NBA Cup history. They have yet to lose a game in this tournament, and they'll look to improve to 9-0 in these games.
According to ESPN Bet, the oddsmakers love the Lakers' chances, as they have a -10.5 spread. The Lakers are 6-2 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 17.4 fast break points per game, led by LeBron James, who averages 4.9.
The Lakers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, which is 2.1 fewer makes per game than the Jazz give up (14.6). The Jazz average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.2 per game the Lakers give up.
After starting season 3-0, the Lakers went on a bit of a slump, but they have recently picked up the pace. In their last 10 games, they sit with a 6-4 record and are averaging 115.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.2 steals, and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.
The Jazz are 3-7 in their last 10 games and are averaging 108.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.7 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.
Predictions:
Ricardo Sandoval: The Lakers have taken care of businesses in their past five games, and I don't expect it to stop tonight. I expect L.A. to take care of business and continue their dominant NBA Cup play in front of their home fans.
Lakers 122, Jazz 111
Alex Kirschenbaum: Look for Los Angeles to barely cover their projected 11-point spread as Anthony Davis feasts on Utah's weak frontcourt. Austin Reaves could likewise shine against the Jazz's sub-par guards.
Lakers 110, Jazz 98.
