JJ Redick Sends Clear Message on Lakers' Injury Plan for LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James missed the first 14 games of the season with sciatica — as well as two additional games since — and is only permitted to miss a singular game for the remainder of the season if he is to be in contention for the NBA's end-of-season rewards.

The veteran has started in all six of the Lakers' games since his return, but managing his injury while keeping him in the running for his 22nd All-NBA selection is a tall task. Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke about the conundrum ahead of the Lakers' clash with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, an eventual 112-108 LA win.

More news: Lakers Urged to Add Elite All-Defensive Forwards to Boost Frontcourt



“LeBron and I talk very regularly. Mike [Mancias, James’ longtime athletic trainer and the Lakers’ athletic performance liaison] and I talk regularly. It’s never come up as something that’s important,” Redick said.

'I Want All My Guys to Get Whatever Award They Deserve'

“The biggest thing as we got closer to training camp was getting him healthy, and then as we started the season, getting healthy enough to play, and then re-acclimating him.

“I want all my guys to get whatever award they deserve. Austin [Reaves], Luka, LeBron, like whoever, I want them to get awards. That’s great for them, but it’s not – the list of things that you have to worry about and think about as a player and coach, it’s so far down the list.”

More news: 3 All-Stars Could Miss Lakers vs 76ers Clash

James has had a slow start to the season since his return from injury, but the Lakers havee clearly been able to manage themselves without the NBA's All-Time leading scorer.

The Lakers currently sit second in the Western Conference with a 17-6 record, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, and fifth-year guard Austin Reaves took a huge step forward in James' absence.

More news: JJ Redick Delivers Major Lakers Update Ahead of 76ers Game



LA has still performed well with James, winning five of their six games in which he started, and they'll hope he can continue to contribute positively to the team as they look to make the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

Their next step in doing so comes on the road against the 76ers on Sunday with a 4:30 p.m. PT tip-off.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.