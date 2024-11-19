Lakers 'Actively' Exploring Options to Add a New Big Man
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a strong start to the season. They currently sit with a 9-4 record prior to Tuesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz and are on a five-game win streak.
The Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the league thus far. Things are going their way, but it's clear that they need to make a trade to stay at the top of the Western Conference standings and be considered a legitimate title contender.
L.A. is one great trade away from that title or maybe even two good trades away. It's not out of the realm of possibility, which is why the Lakers are reportedly 'actively' looking to trade for a much-needed big man.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported via the Pat McAfee show.
"They have said this for a while, and I've reported this—they are actively looking for a big man to add to that lineup," ESPN's Shams Charania reported during The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "Who could that be? But they have assets to play with, they have contracts to play with."
The Lakers are desperate for another big man. Currently, the Lakers are depleted in the front court, without Jaxson Hayes due to an ankle injury and Christian Wood, who is out another three weeks after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired knee.
Even if these two bigs were healthy, it's clear that they aren't good enough to put L.A. over the top. The Lakers need to add a viable big, and they hope they can land one prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The options at big man have been floated in the past. We've heard names like Walker Kessler, Brook Lopez, and Jonas Valančiūnas, to name a few.
The Lakers could be in play for any one of those three. L.A. may not have the strongest pieces in the trade market compared to other teams, and the Lakers tax is definitely a thing. However, if the Lakers don't want to squander another title chance with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka needs to pull the trigger on a trade that could legitimately help their title hopes.
Los Angeles has a little over two months to find the right trade. If they do, expect the Lakers to stay at the top of the Western Conference and be in the mix for the 2025 NBA title.
Pelinka has pulled off miracles before, and L.A. will need another.
More Lakers: Lakers Teammates 'Begging' Anthony Davis to Continue Expanding His Game