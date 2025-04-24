All-Star Guard Calls Out Lakers' LeBron James for Old Man Move
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has seen and been through it all in the NBA. James is in his 22nd season in the NBA, and no matter what happens this season, he will likely enter his 23rd season next season.
If that happens, James will enter his age-41 season after completing his age-40 season. James has been doing this for a long time, and it is safe to say that he has officially reached old-man status in the NBA.
The age of 40 is a significant number in professional sports, and it is clear that James is showing his age, especially around the younger players in the NBA.
NBA All-Star and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shared a story of how James was showing his age well before the 2024-25 season.
"I'm kind of seeing how the age groups differentiate," said Haliburton. "We were calling [LeBron James] Bron and KD [Kevin Durant] the 'unc.' Bron does some old head s*** now. We're sitting in the training room; he'll have his iPad on his chest, watching The Sopranos, no headphones on, and full volume. I walk in the training room, and nobody is saying anything to him. So I tap and tell him, 'You're literally the Beats guy. Why don't you have no headphones on.'
James has occasionally shown signs of his age on the floor, but it's even more apparent off of it. Still, at 40 years old, he's remained a highly productive player, and assuming he stays healthy, there's a real chance he could extend his career for another two to three seasons.
At this stage, it all comes down to how much more his body can handle—and whether he's willing to endure another grueling 82-game schedule and potential playoff run.
Injuries have certainly taken a toll on James' career, particularly during his time with the Lakers.
He’s dealt with everything from groin strains to lingering ankle and foot problems—clear signs of wear and tear over a long career. Still, James has consistently shown his resilience.
More often than not, he’s played through pain and managed to perform at an elite level, regardless of the circumstances.
At the end of the day, no one takes care of their body better than James, and he's proven that by playing 22 years in the league.
