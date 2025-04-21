Lakers' JJ Redick Spurned by NBA in Coach of the Year Voting
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick led his team to a stellar season. It was the first time since the 2019-20 season that they finished the season with 50+ wins and a top-three seed in the loaded Western Conference.
Redick has been a revelation for the Lakers and has proven that he can coach and will likely coach this team for years to come. Although he played a big role in turning the Lakers into true contenders this season, he was left out of the 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year Award finalists.
Instead, the three finalists are Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka.
Redick being left off the list is a bit controversial.
Many will point to the Lakers' turning point this season in trading for their superstar, Luka Doncic; however, the Lakers were threats before that trade, and it was due to Redick and his coaching staff.
Redick’s hiring last June stirred plenty of debate.
While his deep understanding of the game and extensive playing and broadcasting background were widely respected, he stepped into the role with no formal coaching experience at the college or professional level.
Prior to joining the Lakers, his only experience leading a team was coaching his son’s youth squad—an entirely different challenge than guiding a roster loaded with veteran talent and managing the expectations that come with coaching LeBron James, arguably the best basketball player of all time.
So far, he has proven the doubters wrong and is the main reason the Lakers have been so successful.
The 40-year-old head coach has already exceeded expectations in many ways. While the regular season brought plenty of positives, the ultimate goal in Los Angeles is to raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy—and Redick will be instrumental in making that happen.
However, the journey didn’t begin as hoped. The Lakers dropped Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, putting immediate pressure on Redick and his staff to regroup and deliver a response in Tuesday night’s crucial home game.
Being a Coach of the Year finalist would’ve been a nice individual accolade, but both Redick and the Lakers are focused on something far more meaningful.
