Another Former Laker to Continue Career in Taiwan
Another former Los Angeles Laker will continue his professional career in Taiwan.
The former NBA journeyman has signed with the Taiwanese team New Taipei Kings for the 2024-25 season. Lin shared the news via his Instagram.
Lin is re-signing with the team he spent last season with and said he is excited to play alongside his younger brother and other teammates.
"As the saying goes, getting to the top isn't easy, staying there's even harder. It won't be easy defending the title, but we're excited for the challenge," Lin wrote.
Lin signed with the Kings in 2023 on a one-year deal with an option for a second year. He also added that he is "grateful to be healthy" and thankful that he is still able to play.
The 36-year-old is still playing great basketball overseas, averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in his first season with the Kings. Lin played a pivotal role in capturing the 2023-2024 P.LEAGUE+ (PLG) title in June after defeating the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots 103-97 in overtime.
In a statement issued by the team, King general manager James Mao praised Lin for being a role model among his teammates due to his professionalism and leadership style, adding that the franchise is happy to have him back.
Lin spent one season with the purple and gold after the Lakers traded for him, a first-round draft pick, and a second-round draft pick in exchange for the rights to Serhiy Lishchuk.
In his one season as a Laker, he experienced one of the worst seasons in franchise history, recording a 21-61 record. Lin played in 74 games with the Lakers and averaged 11.2 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
The California native went undrafted in the 2010 NBA Draft, and his NBA journey was a whirlwind. The rise of "Linsanity" took over the basketball world during his time with the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season.
Following his five minutes of fame, Lin bounced around from team to team from the Houston Rockets, Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and last appeared in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors.
Lin will look for continued success overseas and lead the Kings to another championship.
