Former Lakers Forward Explains What Separates LeBron James from Kobe Bryant

The Ball in the Family Podcast, hosted by Lonzo Ball, recently had ex-Lakers player Larry Nance Jr. on as a guest.

Nance Jr. and Ball are currently teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers together, and as such, it made it natural for the two to get together and chop it up about Nance Jr. and his career.

The Wyoming product was drafted in the first round by the Lakers in 2015. Internet sleuths determined that Nance Jr. tweeted about Kobe Bryant on Twitter years prior in relation to his sexual assault case in Colorado.

The tweet did not sit well with the ardent defenders of Bryant. Despite it being deleted momentarily after Nance Jr. was selected, it was something the power forward had to address in the media and also with Bryant himself.

Nance Jr. went on to tell Ball that the two mended things and that he grew to have a great relationship with the late star — and admitted that Bryant is on his 'Mount Rushmore' of greatest basketball players ever.

Ball asked Nance Jr. if Bryant was the greatest ever in his estimation. Pausing momentarily, Nance Jr. made it a point to mention that his hometown allegiance may influence his ultimate ranking.

"I'm from Akron. I'm from Akron. But [Bryant] is on the [Mount] Rushmore. I just can't give him [the top spot]."

When pressed further to relay his top four ever, Nance Jr. decided to exclude his father (former NBA player Larry Sr.) from his list and instead mentioned a group that may raise some eyebrows for some who are of earlier generations.

"[LeBron James], [Michael Jordan], [Bryant]. I could put my dad on there subjectively. But objectively I have to put Tim Duncan on there. I love Tim Duncan. He was one of my favorite players growing up. Shout out Timmy D."

Nance Jr. certainly has an emotional tie to Bryant given their time together with the Lakers. Much respect was given throughout the interview and by his inclusion on Nance Jr.'s Mount Rushmore list.

Interestingly enough, Nance Jr. and James did spend one year together in Cleveland (2018) when the Cavs got swept in the NBA Finals by the Golden State Warriors. Given where he was born, his roots to the Greater Cleveland area and the proximity around James, it's also not surprising to see Nance Jr. offer flowers that direction.

