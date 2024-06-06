Anthony Davis Getting 'Significant' Say In Lakers' Open HC Search
As the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching search takes twists and turns, one fact has remained the same. That would be that the team has been prioritizing this hiring for star big man Anthony Davis.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Davis is getting a significant say in who the next head coach will be on the team. After multiple coaches in his Lakers tenure so far, the organization wants to make sure he is comfortable going forward.
"The Lakers have been committed to making All-NBA forward Anthony Davis a significant part of the conversation on the next head coach and want to make sure he's aligned with how a new coach plans to feature him on offense and defense, sources said."
Giving Davis more power than LeBron James makes sense considering James will be retiring in the next few years. Los Angeles has been thinking about everything post-James, something many didn't believe they would do at this point.
With Davis being given much more power, the Lakers could look very different. They have done things in the manner that James has wanted over the years but this could be the start of a new regime.
While James is still the face of the franchise until he retires, Davis is the more important player for the team's success. He is signed for more years and is younger, paving the way for the torch to officially be passed between the stars.
While the head coaching search remains ongoing, it seems that either UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley or former NBA guard JJ Redick will get the job. Either way, Davis will remain at the forefront of what Los Angeles does, and rightfully so.
