Anthony Davis Injury Status For Lakers vs Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers will play basketball on Monday after two of their previous games were postponed due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area last week.
Although the Lakers' basketball is back in the fold, the wildlifes are unfortunately still wreaking havoc on the city. The Lakers are doing all they can to make the city whole once again and shine a light in this dark time.
Nonetheless, Lakers basketball is back, and the hope is their play can be somewhat of a good distraction at this time when many feel lost.
The Lakers will play in their first game of what was supposed to be a five-game homestand. It will tip off on Monday against the Spurs, and luckily, they will be healthy, at least from the looks of it.
Los Angeles will likely have their superstar big man, Anthony Davis, on the court as he is ruled as probable, according to the injury report shared by Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.
Davis has been dealing with left plantar fasciitis for most of the season. While that is the case, the 31-year-old has been stellar this season, averaging 25.8 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.9 percent from the field in 34 games and 34.9 minutes.
The stat sheet tells us Davis was fine the last time we saw him, but he missed a ton of easy layups against the Dallas Mavericks. Davis missed out on at least eight easy points, and while that wouldn't have been the difference in the grand scheme of things, who knows how that would have translated during the game?
The Lakers will need all they can get from Davis on Monday, especially after this mini unexpected hiatus to their schedule.
Los Angeles will look to snap its two-game losing streak and get back on the winning track as it seeks its 21st win of the season.
The Lakers will look for their 13th win at home and bring a little light to the city.
The Lakers are 16-9 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has an 8-12 record against teams above .500.
L.A. has been a little above average in its last 10 games, recording a 6-4 record. The Lakers have averaged 113.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.6 steals, and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Its opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.
More Lakers: Lakers Rival Reportedly in Discussions For Prime LA Trade Target