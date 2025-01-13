Lakers vs Heat Matchup Dropped From ESPN For Warriors Game
The city of Los Angeles continues experiencing one of the most devastating disasters recorded in history, as a little over 40,000 acres of land have now burned down in the wildfires. The fires have resulted in nearly 200,000 residents being forced to evacuate while thousands of families have lost their homes, businesses, and possessions.
With Los Angeles being a hub for media and entertainment, among those impacted include athletes, entertainers, musicians, and other artists. Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr both lost their homes to fire, but they have both confirmed the safety of themselves and their loved ones.
The NBA has already responded several times to the wildfires disasters by canceling scheduled games for the Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers have already postponed a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, and one against the Charlotte Hornets.
ESPN just recently announced they have decided to drop the Lakers and Heat game, and it will be replaced with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. With so much uncertainty right now regarding the Lakers’ upcoming schedule, it only makes sense for the network to replace the Lakers games for the time being with promising matchups.
The schedule swap will also impact the Eastern Conference matchup showing before the second leg of ESPN’s regularly scheduled doubleheader. The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks, airing on ESPN during the first leg of games, and will now be moved up 30 minutes to accommodate the schedule change.
As of now, there’s no clear timeline for a sense of normalcy for all Los Angeles based sports. Players and coaches have all spoken out regarding the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires. Lakers star forward LeBron James, who resides in the most recent affected area in Brentwood, says he prays this nightmare ends soon.
”I pray this nightmare ends soon! So many prayers,” James stated on X.
Laker guard Austin Reaves also recently spoke out addressing the impact of such a tragedy,
"It's been sad, because this is my fourth year here, and LA has showed me nothing but love since Day One when I got here," Reaves said. "I was telling my people a couple of months ago that I see myself here forever after basketball, living here just because I enjoy it so much. Seeing the pictures, seeing the videos, it's just sad. People having to leave their homes, the Palisades burning to the ground, it's just a tragedy. It's a sad time, but I know we'll get through it because LA is such a great place."
