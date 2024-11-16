Lakers' Anthony Davis, LeBron James Keep LA on Insane Streak With Win Over Spurs
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers added to their absolutely immaculate Emirates NBA Cup record with a narrow 120-115 victory over the chippy San Antonio Spurs. L.A. is now 8-0 in cumulative NBA Cup play, dating back to their 7-0 run to the competition's inaugural championship last year.
All-NBA Second Team Lakers center Anthony Davis led the way for Los Angeles, scoring 40 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor (2-of-4 from long range) and 10-of-12 shooting from the charity stripe, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36:10.
All-NBA Third Team Lakers combo forward LeBron James looked to pass and clean the glass more than score in this one, though he did notch his fourth consecutive triple-double in the winning effort. The 6-foot-9 vet notched a 15-point, 16-rebound, 12-assist triple-double.
With Rui Hachimura a late scratch due to a right ankle sprain, head coach JJ Redick elevated rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht to a starting two-guard role, while moving Cam Reddish to serve as his starting small forward. Reddish scored zero points and played sparingly (his 18:58 was less time than three bench players), while Knecht stepped up. The Tennessee product scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field (2-of-4 from deep), along with grabbing three rebounds.
Starting point guard Austin Reaves (19 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe), his backup D'Angelo Russell (13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line), and — shockingly — Max Christie (a season-high 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the free throwl line) were the Lakers' other three double-digit scorers.
The game started off shoddily for the Lakers' Hachimura-free first five. All-Defensive First Team Spurs center Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio to a quick 11-0 run, and the Lakers struggled to get much cooking until a group comprising Davis, Knecht, Christie, D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent sparked a 7-6 run midway through the frame. After James was subbed in for Knecht, that group closed out the quarter on a 9-0 closing kick. After that opening period, Los Angeles paced San Antonio, 31-30.
Long-limbed two-way center Christian Koloko subbed in for Davis at the top of the second quarter, and the Lakers barely lost a step. Vincent and Christie were surprisingly aggressive in seeking their shots early, and James served as the quarterback of the action. When Davis and Reaves came back in for Koloko and Vincent, the team's offense got turbocharged. Los Angeles for an instant built out a 10-point lead, but Wembanyama and Spurs guards Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell kept San Antonio in the fight.
At the half, the Lakers led 68-60. A 15-9 Spurs run at the top of the third frame, spurred on (ahem) by lots of Chris Paul facilitating, got San Antonio within a possession, 77-75. Some long range sniping from Knecht and Reaves helped create a bit more separate midway through the quarter. Playing at home to a dialed-in crowd, the Spurs would not be denied. The frame closed with Los Angeles up seven, 93-86.
Davis and Reaves did much of the heavy scoring lifting for Los Angeles in a shaky fourth quarter, which at one point saw the Spurs re-taking the lead thanks to some aggressive drives from Castle that yielded foul takes. But James put his head down and took on the final scoring burden to help bring it home late, scoring all four of L.A.'s final points in the game's closing 25 seconds. A key defensive possession with Reaves covering Castle proved critical, too. Castle forced up a bad 3-point attempt with 12 seconds remaining that would have tied the game at 118-118.
Instead, James drew a Paul foul that sent him to the free throw line to ice the contest by its final tally, 120-115. Vassell hoisted up two 26-foot heaves in quick succession with the Spurs trailing by five, and that was all she wrote.
With the win, L.A.'s fourth straight, the Lakers improve to an impressive 8-4 record on the young 2024-25 NBA season.
In terms of NBA Cup play, the Lakers occupy West Group B, alongside the Phoenix Suns (1-1 in group play), Utah Jazz (0-1), Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) and Spurs (now 0-1).
